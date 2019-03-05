A sad time to see one of our Best leaving:Bittersweet I’m sure, but Brian Herndon the Athletic Director at Ragsdale High School is stepping down, and he sure will be missed by all who passed by his way/watch!!!!!

Coming in from Monday mid-day from Brian Herndon, the Director of Athletics at Ragsdale High School:

I just met with our INCREDIBLE Ragsdale Coaches, and wanted to reach out to each of you as well.

I will be retiring at the end of this school year. THANK YOU, ALL – for I have been so very blessed and fortunate to be part of your lives!

From the onset of my coaching career that began at Greensboro Grimsley, to Lexington, to Page, and to Ragsdale; the people I have come to know, and the relationships that we have formed will be very dear to me forever! And to our INCREDIBLE RAGSDALE TIGER FAMILY: our 30 years together have been amazing!

You have made me the luckiest Athletic Director in the world. The memories we have made, and the memories we continue to make every day, will remain in my heart and spirit forever.

I will forever BLEED THAT RAGSDALE TIGER BLUE! Thank you all so much for the privilege it has been for me to be on this journey with you! I LOVE YOU ALL!

**********Here you go, Andy! Thank you for the incredible job you do! You and your team at Greensboro Sports will forever hold a very special place in my heart!**********

(Brian Herndon said also be sure to put a special thanks in there for Dennis White, Don Tilley, Don Moore and Wyatt Smith….And I can say this, Brian Herndon has been one of the top Athletic Directors that we have ever worked with…..Such a nice person, always a positive attitude, with loads of ENERGY and he always went out of his way to make you feel welcome at the Diamond R, Ragsdale High School….Thanks Brian Herndon, I hope they didn’t throw away the Herndon mold….We could use more like you and Guilford County has some great AD’s and Mr. Brian Herndon was one of the best in history of the Guilford County Schools System.)

++++++++++Brian Herndon provided the sort of old-fashioned hospitality you just don’t see that much of any more, and it was always a pleasant change to get that special treatment, when you went out to Ragsdale High School….++++++++++