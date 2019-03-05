Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball for Today(3/5/19)
Baseball Today:
Greensboro Day School(1-1) at High Point Christian Academy(3-0) 4pm
Charlotte Christian(2-1) at Wesleyan Christian Academy 4:30pm
High Point Andrews at Jordan Matthews(0-1) 4:30pm
Cornerstone Charter School at Page 5pm
Northwest Guilford(1-1) at East Forsyth(1-0) 5pm
Ragsdale(2-0) at Orange 5pm
Glenn at High Point Central(1-1) 5:30pm
WS Parkland(1-1) at Smith(0-1) 6pm
Vandalia Christian School at Caldwell Academy 6:30pm
Western Guilford(1-0) at Dudley(0-1) 7pm
Northern Guilford(0-1) at Northeast Guilford(1-0) 7pm JV/Varsity Doubleheader
Southeast Guilford(1-0) at Asheboro(1-0) 7pm…JV/Varsity Doubleheader and probably start the JV at 5pm…
West Forsyth(2-1) at Grimsley(1-1) 7pm
Eastern Guilford(0-2) at Burlington Williams(0-1) 7pm
Southwest Guilford(1-1) at Davie County(3-0) 7pm
Softball Today…..
Wesleyan Christian Academy at Providence Day 4pm
Cornerstone Charter School(0-1) at Southern Guilford(0-1) 5pm
Southeast Guilford(0-1) at Asheboro 6pm
Eastern Guilford(1-1) at Burlington Williams 6pm
WS Parkland at Smith 6pm
Western Guilford at Dudley 6pm
High Point Andrews at Jordan Matthews 6pm
Northern Guilford(1-0) at Northeast Guilford(2-0) 7pm
Southwest Guilford(1-1) at Glenn 7pm
