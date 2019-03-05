College Softball DH Finals: Guilford 12-8, Meredith 4-3

RALEIGH, N.C. – Natalie Conrad had five hits as Guilford College swept Meredith College in non-conference softball action on Tuesday. Game scores were 12-4 in five innings and 8-3 in the nightcap. The Quakers outhit the Avenging Angels, 29-16, in the two games.

Following the doubleheader, Guilford is 5-0. The Avenging Angels dropped to 0-4 on the season.

In game one, the visitors knocked 16 hits and with the help of slugger Makayla Crawford, got off to a great start. Crawford, the program’s home run leader, hit two-run bomb in the first inning to put GC ahead, 2-0. It was her third homer of the season and 34th of her career.

The Avenging Angels plated one run off starter Katie McNeill in the third frame. McNeill (2-0) tossed a complete game in the run-rule shortened contest. She allowed four runs, seven hits, fanned five batters and gave up no walks

The Quakers added seven runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth to take a 12-1 lead. Meredith scored three times in the bottom of the fifth.

Natalie Conrad went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI and Savannah Yale hit 3-of-3 as well for Guilford. Crawford went 2-for-3 with her HR and two RBI. Katy Holt and Sarah Aukamp both had two hits. One of Aukamp’s hits was a double.

For Meredith, Payton Aldridge (0-1) took the loss in the pitching circle after allowing eight runs in three innings. Alyssa Drake went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in two runners for the home club. Teammate Glanna Buccatello added two hits for MC.

In game two, Meredith scored three runs off starting pitcher Abigayle Rowell (1-0) in the first inning. Rowell, however, regrouped and earned the win. She scattered nine hits, struck out three and walked two hitters.

The visitors plated four runs – highlighted by back-to-back doubles – in the fourth and never looked back. Crawford drove in two runners with her two-base hit. Yale then doubled to bring home Crawford. Guilford posted four insurance run in the top of the seventh inninng.

Five Quakers had two hits in the contest: Aukamp, Crawford, Jessica Beck and Casey Bunting.

For Meredith, Kasey Mabe went 3-of-4 to lead all batters. Sarah Gundlach (0-1) took the defeat in the circle for the Avenging Angels.

The Quakers play Wesley College on Thursday at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex. Game time is 3:30 p.m.