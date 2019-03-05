Elon Baseball: Barker Rewarded CAA Pitcher of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Redshirt junior Abby Barker was named the Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday, March 5, for her performance last weekend at the program’s home tournament, the Phoenix Invitational.

Barker had a 0.00 ERA in 10.0 innings of action while going 2-0 for the Phoenix last weekend. The Granville, Ohio, native also tallied eight strikeouts in the two games she appeared in. She had a complete game, one-hitter in the Phoenix’s 9-0 win versus La Salle on Saturday, March 2, losing her no-hit bit in the final frame. She also had a season-high five strikeouts in the game.

This is Barker’s first career Pitcher of the Week award. She also becomes the third Phoenix player to be honored with a CAA weekly award this season. Freshmen Allie Eith and Keagan Goldwait were named the league’s Rookie of the Week on Feb. 12 and Feb. 26, respectively.

Elon returns to its home diamond on Wednesday, March 6, for a midweek matchup versus Duke at Hunt Softball Park. That game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start time.