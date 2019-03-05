Elon Women’s Tennis Earns Hard-Fought Win at Gardner-Webb
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – Sofia Edo came in the clutch and earned a victory in her deciding match at the No. 6 singles position as Elon University women’s tennis earned a hard-fought 4-3 win against Gardner-Webb on Monday, March 4, at the Varsity Courts.
Elon (7-6) fended off a rally from Gardner-Webb (1-3) after the Runnin’ Bulldogs came back trailing 3-1 to level the match at 3-3, setting up Edo’s match at No. 6 as the deciding contest. Edo earned the 6-2, 6-3 win over Milica Panic to clinch the 4-3 victory for the Phoenix.
HIGHLIGHTS
The Phoenix jumped out to the early 1-0 lead after winning the doubles point. Even though the Runnin’ Bulldogs took the early lead with a victory at No. 3 doubles, Elon’s second and first doubles teams earned wins to clinch the point. After Nicole Shiau and Uma Nayar earned a 6-3 win on court two, Maria Paraja and Alex Koniaev battled to earn a 7-5 win to clinch the doubles point on the top court.
In singles action, Olivia Archer would extend Elon’s lead to 2-0 defeating Adrienne Vesely 6-1, 6-2 for her team-high seventh win of the season. Gardner-Webb would chip back into the contest as Miljana Ristic cut Elon’s lead to 2-1 with a 6-4, 6-0 win at the No. 1 position.
Paraja would give the Phoenix a 3-1 advantage following her 6-1, 6-1 victory on court two, but the Runnin’ Bulldogs would fight back with two straight wins on courts three and six to level the match at 3-3 with just No. 6 singles remaining.
In the deciding match on court six, Edo earned the 6-2, 6-3 win over Panic to clinch the 4-3 victory for the Phoenix. With the victory, Edo remains unbeaten in singles this year with a 4-0 record.
UP NEXT
The Phoenix returns to the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Friday, March 8, to host Duquesne University at 10 a.m. The match is a newly added contest after Elon’s contest at Richmond on Feb. 24 was cancelled.
Elon 4, Gardner-Webb 3
Mar 4, 2019 at Boiling Springs, NC (Varsity Courts)
Singles competition
1. RISTIC, Miljana (GWUW) def. Suzanne Zenoni (ELON) 6-4, 6-0
2. Maria Paraja (ELON) def. NAUPARI, Daniela (GWUW) 6-1, 6-1
3. LIMAGUE, Valentine (GWUW) def. Uma Nayar (ELON) 6-2, 6-3
4. DELSOL, Manon (GWUW) def. Nicole Shiau (ELON) 6-2, 6-3
5. Olivia Archer (ELON) def. VESELY, Adrienne (GWUW) 6-1, 6-2
6. Sofia Edo (ELON) def. PANIC, Milica (GWUW) 6-2, 6-3
Doubles competition
1. Maria Paraja/Alex Koniaev (ELON) def. RISTIC, Miljana/NAUPARI, Daniela (GWUW) 7-5
2. Nicole Shiau/Uma Nayar (ELON) def. LIMAGUE, Valentine/DELSOL, Manon (GWUW) 6-3
3. VESELY, Adrienne/SAGUCHI, Mayumi (GWUW) def. Olivia Archer/Suzanne Zenoni (ELON) 6-1
Match Notes
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (5,1,2,3,6,4)
