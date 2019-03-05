Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-North Stanley Boys Boys Basketball:Bishop still going led tonight by Budzinski, McAlhanys, and Caroway as Villains are starting to play like the Spencer Wilson and Aaron Toomey days and the Regional Finals are calling

Bishop 66, North Stanley 63

Kernersville, NC

NCHSAA 1A Playoffs

Bishop 18 17 16 15 66 North Stanly 12 13 21 17 63

Bishop 66

Andrew Budzinski 19

Mac McAlhany 16

Cameron Caroway 15

Dawson McAlhany 8

Gus O’Hale 4

Jake Ledbetter 2

Phil McDonough 2

North Stanly 63

Bryson Childress 23

Carson Lowder 16

Nalik Veasley 9

Cooper Hogan 6

Koby Poole 6

Garrett Clark 3

Bishop McGuinness hosted the North Stanly Comets in the 4th round of the 1A State playoffs and took home a huge win to advance to the final-four. The Villains held off the Comets in the finals seconds of the game thanks to a monster effort from Andrew Budzinski who had a double-double with 19 tough points. Captain Mac McAlhany poured in 16 points to propel Bishop late in the game. Cam Caroway also had 15 points in the first half alone. The Villains will travel to Hickory on Saturday to take on North Rowan in the regional final.

(Michael Herschel)

Bishop 22-8

North Stanly 19-11

Courtesy of Kaleb Money

Bishop McGuinness High School

Varsity Boy’s Basketball Assistant Coach