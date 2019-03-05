Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-North Stanley Boys Boys Basketball:Bishop still going led tonight by Budzinski, McAlhanys, and Caroway as Villains are starting to play like the Spencer Wilson and Aaron Toomey days and the Regional Finals are calling
Bishop 66, North Stanley 63
Kernersville, NC
NCHSAA 1A Playoffs
Bishop 18 17 16 15 66 North Stanly 12 13 21 17 63
Bishop 66
Andrew Budzinski 19
Mac McAlhany 16
Cameron Caroway 15
Dawson McAlhany 8
Gus O’Hale 4
Jake Ledbetter 2
Phil McDonough 2
North Stanly 63
Bryson Childress 23
Carson Lowder 16
Nalik Veasley 9
Cooper Hogan 6
Koby Poole 6
Garrett Clark 3
Bishop McGuinness hosted the North Stanly Comets in the 4th round of the 1A State playoffs and took home a huge win to advance to the final-four. The Villains held off the Comets in the finals seconds of the game thanks to a monster effort from Andrew Budzinski who had a double-double with 19 tough points. Captain Mac McAlhany poured in 16 points to propel Bishop late in the game. Cam Caroway also had 15 points in the first half alone. The Villains will travel to Hickory on Saturday to take on North Rowan in the regional final.
(Michael Herschel)
Bishop 22-8
North Stanly 19-11
Courtesy of Kaleb Money
Bishop McGuinness High School
Varsity Boy’s Basketball Assistant Coach
