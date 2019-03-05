High School Baseball Tonight Finals with Western Guilford and Southeast Guilford both winning Big tonight:Brandon Wallace throws No-Hitter for Southeast Guilford at Asheboro

Western Guilford 16, Dudley 1

Another day of hard work and another victory for this crew. 16-1 victory over Dudley behind strong pitching from Nick Thompson, Cooper Speight and Trevor Glisson and a 2nd homerun of the season from Trevor Glisson in as many games!

WG(2-0)/Dudley)0-2)

Southeast Guilford 10, Asheboro 0….5 Innings

Brandon Wallace throws a no hitter with 12 ks in a 10-0 5 inning SE win over Asheboro at Asheboro!

SEG(2-0)/Asheboro(1-1)

More scores to follow….

Full slate today and some of the game might have been postponed or cancelled due the cold weather and wind…

Baseball Today:

Greensboro Day School(1-1) at High Point Christian Academy(3-0) 4pm

Charlotte Christian(2-1) at Wesleyan Christian Academy 4:30pm

High Point Andrews at Jordan Matthews(0-1) 4:30pm

Cornerstone Charter School at Page 5pm

Northwest Guilford(1-1) at East Forsyth(1-0) 5pm

Ragsdale(2-0) at Orange 5pm

Glenn at High Point Central(1-1) 5:30pm

WS Parkland(1-1) at Smith(0-1) 6pm

Vandalia Christian School at Caldwell Academy 6:30pm

Northern Guilford(0-1) at Northeast Guilford(1-0) 7pm JV/Varsity Doubleheader

West Forsyth(2-1) at Grimsley(1-1) 7pm

Eastern Guilford(0-2) at Burlington Williams(0-1) 7pm

Southwest Guilford(1-1) at Davie County(3-0) 7pm

Softball Today…..

Wesleyan Christian Academy at Providence Day 4pm

Cornerstone Charter School(0-1) at Southern Guilford(0-1) 5pm

Southeast Guilford(0-1) at Asheboro 6pm

Eastern Guilford(1-1) at Burlington Williams 6pm….POSTPONED

WS Parkland at Smith 6pm

Western Guilford at Dudley 6pm

High Point Andrews at Jordan Matthews 6pm

Northern Guilford(1-0) at Northeast Guilford(2-0) 7pm

Southwest Guilford(1-1) at Glenn 7pm