High School Baseball Tonight Finals with Western Guilford and Southeast Guilford both winning Big tonight:Brandon Wallace throws No-Hitter for Southeast Guilford at Asheboro
Western Guilford 16, Dudley 1
Another day of hard work and another victory for this crew. 16-1 victory over Dudley behind strong pitching from Nick Thompson, Cooper Speight and Trevor Glisson and a 2nd homerun of the season from Trevor Glisson in as many games!
WG(2-0)/Dudley)0-2)
Southeast Guilford 10, Asheboro 0….5 Innings
Brandon Wallace throws a no hitter with 12 ks in a 10-0 5 inning SE win over Asheboro at Asheboro!
SEG(2-0)/Asheboro(1-1)
More scores to follow….
Full slate today and some of the game might have been postponed or cancelled due the cold weather and wind…
Baseball Today:
Greensboro Day School(1-1) at High Point Christian Academy(3-0) 4pm
Charlotte Christian(2-1) at Wesleyan Christian Academy 4:30pm
High Point Andrews at Jordan Matthews(0-1) 4:30pm
Cornerstone Charter School at Page 5pm
Northwest Guilford(1-1) at East Forsyth(1-0) 5pm
Ragsdale(2-0) at Orange 5pm
Glenn at High Point Central(1-1) 5:30pm
WS Parkland(1-1) at Smith(0-1) 6pm
Vandalia Christian School at Caldwell Academy 6:30pm
Northern Guilford(0-1) at Northeast Guilford(1-0) 7pm JV/Varsity Doubleheader
West Forsyth(2-1) at Grimsley(1-1) 7pm
Eastern Guilford(0-2) at Burlington Williams(0-1) 7pm
Southwest Guilford(1-1) at Davie County(3-0) 7pm
Softball Today…..
Wesleyan Christian Academy at Providence Day 4pm
Cornerstone Charter School(0-1) at Southern Guilford(0-1) 5pm
Southeast Guilford(0-1) at Asheboro 6pm
Eastern Guilford(1-1) at Burlington Williams 6pm….POSTPONED
WS Parkland at Smith 6pm
Western Guilford at Dudley 6pm
High Point Andrews at Jordan Matthews 6pm
Northern Guilford(1-0) at Northeast Guilford(2-0) 7pm
Southwest Guilford(1-1) at Glenn 7pm
