High School Basketball Tonight Finals from Round Four/NCHSAA Regionals:”Mad Marchness” crazier than ever as “Tournament Time” goes topsie turvey

Final from Southwest Guilford High School:

Boys 3-A West

Southwest Guilford boys 83, Charlotte Catholic 49

SWG(30-0)/Charlotte Catholic(21-9)

Final from Southeast Guilford High School:

Girls 3-A East

Southeast Guilford girls 55, Jacksonville 51

Kennedi Simmons led the SEG Falcons with 28 points….

SEG now (26-3) and Jacksonville finishes at (22-5)…Jacksonville lost to Northern Guilford in the East Regional Finals in 2017, they lost to Northern Guilford in the State Championship game last year/2018 and now the Jacksonville Cardinals fall to SEG in the Quarterfinals in 2019….Guilford County going for another 3-A Title in 2019…

SEG vs. E.E. Smith on Saturday in Greenville or Fayetteville….East Regional Finals….

On tonight’s game at Southeast Guilford from Falcon 1:

Falcons win in what was the best girls game played at SE in many years.Very proud of the girls and how about the football guys out supporting them!! This is how you build tradition!!

Go Falcons!!

End of 1st Q:Jacksonville 14, SEG 10…Halftime:Jacksonville 24, SEG 23…End of 3rd Q:SEG 41, Jacksonville 38…Final:SEG 55, Jacksonville 51…

SEG scoring: Kennedi Simmons 28 points, Raven Preston 14 points, Kristen Roberts 8 points, Sydney Roberts 3 ppints…

Jacksonville scoring:Nya Mitchels 16 points, Mia Tucker 10, Kelly Luck 8, India Hill 6, Elizabeth Kellum 6, Breana Wilmore 3, Makayla Gidrey 2……

Tons of size on the Jacksonville squad and the Cardinals had very quick guards…Tucker and Hill both very quick…SEG came out and ran and they were able to run right by the Jacksonville big girls and SEG got right to the basket….A whale of game from SEG’s Kennedi Simmons and SEG got plenty of solid minutes from their freshmen…Preston, Sydney Roberts and Jessica Hopkins all gave their all and that’s all there is to it..

SEG led early in the game, in fact the Falcons were up 8-2 and off-and-running…Then Jax made their run and grabbed an 18-10 lead over the Falcons…It looked like Jax was on their way, but SEG said, “No Way”….Behind Simmons, Kristen Roberts and Raven Preston the Falcons would not give up….Preston got saddled with 2 fouls and had to sit down early 2nd Q, but she came back in, and she did not lose a beat…SEG fed off of Simmons, both Roberts, Preston, Shunte Bethea, Emilee Liggins, Shekinah Cooke, Jessica Hopkins, Gabby McGough and all nine of the Falcons, were pushing hard for the victory, all night long…..

SEG had nine three’s back on Saturday night and they had at least six in the win tonight, over Jacksonville….Give SEG the three and they will find a way to hit it….We had Kennedi Simmons going 7-8 at the free throw line and as a team, SEG was right there at, 9-14 from the foul line and those Simmons made free throws were just as big as those Simmons driving layups and three’s….

If you liked this game, you can like it and live it again, now….The SEG-Jacksonville game is now playing at GreensboroSports Radio…It is a little bit wild and if you are not a basketball fan, you may not be able to handle it, but give it a try/click now, at GreensboroSports Radio…

This Southeast Guilford girls basketball team is sort of following in the footsteps of the SEG football team, winning big games and going for the state title….The SEG boys football team was at the game tonight and SEG girls basketball coach Rachel Clark was very excited about the Falcons’ football team being there and was very appreciative of their support…Check out tonight’s exciting game now, at GreensboroSports Radio…..

And here is where it gets sort of crazy…

Girls 4-A West

West Forsyth girls 52, Northwest Guilford 45

MWG closes the season at (22-6)

Matthews Butler 60, Ragsdale 54

Ragsdale closes the season at (24-4)

On to the Regional Finals go the Bishop McGuinness Villains…

Boys 1-A West:

Bishop McGuinness 66, Mitchell County 63

Bishop wins tonight 66-63 and they won back on Saturday, 56-53…On Saturday, Bishop should win 76-73….And then next win they win it all, 86-83, right??? Something about that 3….