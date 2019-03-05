HPU MLAX: Nolting and Troutner Claim SoCon Monthly Honors

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The Southern Conference (SoCon) named sophomore Asher Nolting SoCon Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Month and senior Tim Troutner Jr. SoCon Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Month for the month of February the conference announced Tuesday (March 5).

Nolting averaged 2.4 goals, 2.6 assists and 5.0 points per game in the Panthers’ five games in February. He helped lead HPU to a 4-1 record, including wins over then-No. 2 Duke and then-No. 9 Virginia. He put four shots on goal per game and grabbed 1.8 ground balls during February. The Greenwood Village, Colo. native tied his career-high with seven points (three goals, four assists) in the 2019 season opener against St. Bonaventure on Feb. 2. Nolting logged two goals and three assists in the 13-9 win at Duke on Feb. 6. The sophomore attackman tied a career-high with four goals in the 14-13 win at Virginia on Feb. 18. He was second in the SoCon in assists and points per game in the month of February.

Troutner Jr. logged a 4-1 record in February while averaging 13.2 saves, a .589 save percentage and 9.32 goals against. He opened the 2019 season with the first shutout in program history in the 13-0 win over St. Bonaventure on Feb. 2. With the win over the Bonnies, Troutner claimed his 19th career win, which moved him into first in HPU’s all-time wins list. He now has 22 career wins. Troutner followed that performance with 19 saves in the 13-9 win at Duke on Feb. 6. The Annapolis, Md. native recorded 17 saves in the 14-13 win at Virginia on Feb. 18. He was second in the SoCon in save percentage and third in saves per game in the month of February.

The Panthers will be back in action on March 9 at 11 a.m. as they host UMBC at Vert Stadium.