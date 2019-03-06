Carolina Acceleration Baseball and Softball for Today(3/6/19)

**********Be sure to go to www.carolinaacceleration.com and check in with Carmine….**********

Not sure how many of these games will be played today(due to the cold) but here is what we are seeing….

(from Tuesday you had Dan Bozarth and his Flying Eagles from Caldwell Academy, over Luke Oates’ Vandalia Christian School Vikings, 8-1.)

Baseball Today:

WS Reagan(2-0) at Ragsdale(2-1) 5pm…..We have been hearing that Reagan has one of the top teams in the area this year….

Cornerstone Charter School(0-1) at Southern Guilford(0-1) 5pm

WS Reynolds(0-0) at Northwest Guilford(2-1) 5pm

High Point Central(1-2) at Trinity(2-1) 6:30pm

Southwest Guilford(1-1) at Grimsley(2-1) 7pm

Northeast Guilford(1-1) at Eastern Guilford(0-3)…Hearing this game has been Postponed….

(That’s all we have on the baseball side of things and not sure how many of these games will get played due to the COLD weather….Any game that starts after sundown, could see those temperatures really going down.)

Softball Tonight:

Durham Academy(0-0) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(0-0) 4:30pm

Walkertown(0-0) at Grimsley(0-1) 5pm

Dudley(0-2) at Ragsdale(0-1) 6pm

Northeast Guilford(2-1) at Bartlett Yancey(0-1) 6pm

Eastern Randolph(2-0) at Southeast Guilford(0-2) 7pm

Northwest Guilford(0-0) at Eastern Alamance(1-0) 7pm

Southwest Guilford(1-1) at Glenn(1-1) 7pm