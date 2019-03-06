College Women’s Lacrosse Final – Guilford 15, Ohio Northern 3

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Audrey Helfenbein and Madison Iandoli both scored four goals in Guilford College’s 15-3 lacrosse win over Ohio Northern University Tuesday afternoon. Helfenbein added three assists in the Quakers’ (3-2) second straight victory and had a game-high seven points.

Helfenbein and Iandoli both scored twice during Guilford’s 5-0 run to open the game. Ohio Northern’s Ann McArn got the Polar Bears (1-2) on the board 10:08 into the game, but the Quakers closed the frame with five unanswered tallies to take a 10-1 halftime lead. Helfenbein and Cat Thresher both scored twice in the second five-goal outburst.

Guilford’s scoring streak extended into the second half as Iandoli tallied twice in the first 4:24 to start the running clock. Holly Kozak netted the Quakers’ three final goals.

Six different students scored for Guilford, which held a 35-13 edge in shots. Nia Gill had a goal, but also collected a game-high eight draw controls, which helped the Quakers maintain possession for most of the game. Kersten Daneau made three saves and picked up four ground balls in goal for Guilford.

Rachel Shipman had a goal and an assist to lead Ohio Northern’s offense. Kelli Hill made 15 saves in goal and had a team-high four ground balls for the Polar Bears.

Coach Charlotte Dixon’s Quakers host Averett University Saturday (3/9) at 4:00 p.m.