Elon Men’s Tennis Moves James Madison Match to Thursday

ELON, N.C. – Due to inclement weather in the local forecast on Friday, Elon University men’s tennis has rescheduled its match against James Madison for Thursday, March 7, at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The matchup between the Phoenix and the Dukes will begin at 3 p.m.

The match was moved from its originally scheduled date of Friday, March 8, due to the expected rainy weather in the Elon, N.C. forecast on Friday afternoon. Following its match against the Dukes, the Phoenix is schedule to face William & Mary on Sunday, March 10, at 2 p.m. at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.