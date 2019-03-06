Greensboro College’ Swink Named USA South Men’s Golf Rookie of the Week

Swink Named USA South Men’s Golf Rookie of the Week

Courtesy of Greensboro College SID Wes Gullett

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Zachary Swink was named USA South Men’s Golf Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Swink, a native of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, helped lead the Greensboro College men’s golf team to a fourth-place tie at the Savannah Harbor Classic earlier this week.

Swink carded back-to-back 75’s on the par-72 course to finish the event in a 21st-place tie at six-over par.

For more information on Greensboro College men’s golf, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.