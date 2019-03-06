Greensboro College’ Swink Named USA South Men’s Golf Rookie of the Week
Courtesy of Greensboro College SID Wes Gullett
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Zachary Swink was named USA South Men’s Golf Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Swink, a native of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, helped lead the Greensboro College men’s golf team to a fourth-place tie at the Savannah Harbor Classic earlier this week.
Swink carded back-to-back 75’s on the par-72 course to finish the event in a 21st-place tie at six-over par.
