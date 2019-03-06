THE FIRST TEE OF THE TRIAD SPRING SESSIONS NEARING CAPACITY; SPRING CLASSES BEGIN MARCH 18

GREENSBORO, N.C. – – The Triad may be enduring one of its last cold snaps the season, but golf season is upon us – the Masters is a month away and The First Tee of the Triad spring programming begins in less than two weeks, the local chapter of the international organization announced today.

Registration for Spring after-school classes, which are open to Piedmont Triad students ages 7-18, is underway, and many First Tee of the Triad programs are nearing capacity. Spring programming begins March 18 at all 15 First Tee of the Triad locations. After-school classes are scheduled for Monday through Thursday from 4:30 until 6 p.m. Numerous classes at multiple locations have space, but the time to register is now before space is gone.

The First Tee of the Triad is also offering unique playing opportunities: the Saturday morning Par 3 Series and a parent-child spring play series giving parents and children the opportunity to enjoy this wonderful sport together.

All participants, new or returning, are required to register for classes in order to guarantee their spaces. Information on registration and scholarships for all classes is available at www.thefirstteeetriad.org. Simply click on “register” in the top-right corner of the homepage to get started; scholarships can be requested during the online registration process.

About The First Tee of the Triad:

The First Tee of the Triad is currently operating at 15 facilities throughout the Piedmont Triad, central North Carolina and southern Virginia. Its programming is offered at Country Club of Salisbury, Goodyear Golf Club in Danville, Va., Gillespie Golf Course in Greensboro, Greensboro National Golf Club in Summerfield, Jamestown Golf Course, Cardinal Country Club, Indian Valley Golf Course in Burlington, Iron Play Par 3 Links in Summerfield, Oak Hollow Golf Course in High Point, Rick Murphy Golf Academy in Greensboro, Statesville Country Club, Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, Winding Creek Golf Course and Sapona Golf Club in Lexington/Thomasville and Winston Lake Golf Course in Winston-Salem. The First Tee of the Triad is one of 180 chapters operating some 1,000 golf programming locations in all 50 states and four foreign countries with more than 10 million participants. More than 7,000 elementary schools participate in The First Tee National School Program. For additional information, please visit www.thefirstteetriad.org.

About The First Tee:

The First Tee, an initiative of the World Golf Foundation, has as its mission, “To impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.” The goal of The First Tee is to provide the golf-learning facilities and the experience that will enable kids from every walk of life to partake of a game that teaches values for life and which can be played for a lifetime. Founded by the World Golf Foundation in 1997, The First Tee is a way to bring golf to children that otherwise would not be exposed to the game or its positive values. The program is overseen and has the active support of committee members representing Augusta National Golf Club, the Ladies Professional Golf Association, PGA of America, PGA TOUR and the United States Golf Association. Former President George W. Bush serves as Honorary Chairman; he succeeds his father, former president George H.W. Bush, who served as The First Tee’s Honorary Chairman since the organization’s inception in 1997 and now serves as the Honorary Chair Emeritus.

Courtesy of Mike Barber:The First Tee of the Triad