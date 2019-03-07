ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Today at the Greensboro Coliseum:Paris Kea(UNC/Page HS) in action at 2pm vs. Georgia Tech

ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Today at the Greensboro Coliseum

11am Virginia vs. Syracuse

2pm Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina…To catch a good photo of the Tar Heels’ women’s basketball team, with Paris Kea right there in the middle, CLICK HERE.

6pm Virginia Tech vs. Clemson

8pm Duke vs. Florida State

from www.goheels.com:

Eighth seed North Carolina takes on No. 9 seed Georgia Tech in a second-round ACC Tournament matchup on Thursday at 2 p.m from the Greensboro Coliseum.

GAME INFORMATION

Georgia Tech (17-12, 7-9) vs. North Carolina (17-13, 8-8)

Greensboro, N.C.

Greensboro Coliseum

Thursday, March 7, 2019

Tip: 2 p.m. ET

WHERE TO WATCH (RSN TV Affiliates)

Fans can watch the game on the Regional Sports Network, locally on Fox Sports Carolinas, and on the ESPN and FoxSportsGo app

TUNE IN

Catch the Tar Heel Sports Network call with Matt Krause on GoHeels.com, the GoHeels app, as well as TuneIn.com and the TuneIn app (search “Tar Heel Sports Network”). Locally, the game can be heard on WCHL 97.9 FM and 1360 AM.

SERIES HISTORY

North Carolina leads 57-20 over the Yellow Jackets. Carolina is 6-1 all-time against Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament, facing off in 1983, ’87, ’94, ’99, 2001, 2012 and 2015. The only Jackets win came in 2012.

PREVIOUS MEETING WITH GEORGIA TECH

Janelle Bailey’s free throw with 0.9 seconds left in regulation sealed a North Carolina victory, 91-90, over Georgia Tech on Thursday, Jan. 31 in Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball action from Chapel Hill.

Paris Kea(Page High School), who scored a game-high 29 points, put the Tar Heels up 90-87 with eight seconds to go, but the Yellow Jackets answered with Elizabeth Balogun (35 points) converting three free throws with two seconds left after Stephanie Watts fouled out when she hit Balogun’s arm on a three-point attempt.

UNC advanced the ball into the front court with a timeout. Taylor Koenen (eight points) found Bailey in the paint, who turned to the hoop and was fouled. She knocked down the second free throw to secure the Tar Heels’ fourth win in the last five games.

KEA, BAILEY EARN ALL-ACC HONORS

North Carolina senior Paris Kea was named first team All-ACC on Tuesday, becoming the first Tar Heel women’s basketball player to earn back-to-back first team honors since Erlena Larkins in 2006-08. Sophomore center Janelle Bailey, the league’s freshman of the year in 2018, was placed on the All-ACC second team.

From Greensboro, Kea has guided Carolina to its best record in her three seasons with the program. She leads the team in scoring at 16.7 points and is second with 3.8 assists per game.

She becomes the 11th Tar Heel to earn multiple first team All-ACC honors: Pam Leake (1985, ’86), Dawn Royster (’85, ’87), Tonya Sampson (’92, ’93, ’94), Charlotte Smith (’94, ’95), Marion Jones (’95, ’97), Tracy Reid (’96, ’97, ’98), LaQuanda Barksdale (2000, ’01), Coretta Brown (’02, ’03), Ivory Latta (’05, ’06, ’07) and Larkins (’06, ’07, 08).

Bailey has been a model of consistency as a sophomore. She has scored in double figures in 27-of-30 games and is the top scoring front court player in the ACC at 16.7 points per game. A top-10 finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award given to the nation’s top center, Bailey averages a team-leading 8.9 rebounds a game and ranks third in the ACC with 12 double-doubles.

TAR HEEL TIDBITS

• UNC has previously been the 8th seed in the event in 1989, ’90, ’91 and 2010, and is 0-4 in those games.

• UNC has the most wins (62) in ACC Tournament history. The Tar Heels have won nine ACC titles – 1984, ’94, ’95, ’98, 2005, ’06, ’07 and ’08 – the 2nd most in league history behind Maryland (10).

• UNC has reached the semifinals 28 times in the previous 41 ACC Tournaments.

• Paris Kea, who hails from Greensboro, is the first Carolina player to earn back-to-back First Team All-ACC honors since Erlena Larkins in 2006, ’07 & ’08.

• Kea averaged 27.5 points in two games last season in the 2018 ACC Tournament, the first two games she had ever played in the Greensboro Coliseum.

• Janelle Bailey, the top frontcourt scorer in the ACC at 16.7 ppg, earned second team All-ACC honors.

NCAA TOURNAMENT RESUME

Strength of Schedule: 10

RPI: 39

Record vs. the Top 50: 4-7

Key Wins in the RPI: Notre Dame (1), NC State (7), Rice (29), UCLA (33), Georgia Tech (53) and Clemson (54)

CAROLINA BY THE NUMBERS IN LAST 10 GAMES (6-4 RECORD)

• Wins over No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 7 NC State

• Paris Kea has averaged 20.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game

• Janelle Bailey: 17.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game

NEXT UP

The winner between UNC and Georgia Tech advances to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals to face top seed Notre Dame on Friday at 2 p.m.