Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Tonight(3/7/19) in and around Guilford County
Baseball Tonight:
Greensboro Day School(1-2) at Cannon School)-0-1) 4pm
Cannon School tied Hickory Grove Christian, 3-3…
Burlington Christian Academy(0-0) at Westchester Country Day(0-0) 4pm
High Point Central(2-2) at WS Reagan(2-0) 5pm
Northwest Guilford(3-1) at Glenn(1-0) 5:30pm
Smith(0-2) at Western Guilford(2-0) 6pm
from WG on Facebook:Home Opener tonight!! Please come support your Hornets as we take on Smith at 6:00 PM (Varsity game only). It’ll be chilly, but we’ll have plenty of hot chocolate!
Ragsdale(2-1) at Trinity(2-2) 6:15pm
High Point Christian Academy(4-0) at Charlotte Christian(2-2) 6:30pm
Northeast Guilford(1-2) at Northern Guilford(1-1) 7pm
Cedar Ridge(1-1) at Southeast Guilford(2-0) 7pm
Page(1-0) at WS Reynolds(0-1) 7pm
Burlington Williams(1-1) at Southern Guilford(1-1) 7pm
Softball Tonight
Southern Guilford(1-1) at Walkertown(0-0) 5pm
Trinity(0-0) at High Point Central(0-1) 5pm
Person(0-2) at Northeast Guilford(2-2) 5pm
Dudley(0-2) at WS Parkland(0-2) 5:30pm
Smith(0-1) at Western Guilford(2-0) 6pm
Page(0-1-1) at Mount Tabor(0-3) 6pm
Wheatmore(1-2) at High Point Andrews(0-1) 6pm
Burlington Williams(0-1) at Ragsdale(1-1) 6pm
Eastern Alamance(1-0) at Northern Guilford(2-0) 6:30pm….This might be the game of the day, among all of our games, for Today….
Southwest Guilford(1-2) at Forbush(2-0) 7pm
