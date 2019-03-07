Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Tonight(3/7/19) in and around Guilford County

Be sure to visit Carmine Pagano and Carolina Acceleration at www.carolinaacceleration.com…Be the best you can be, with Carolina Acceleration….

Baseball Tonight:

Greensboro Day School(1-2) at Cannon School)-0-1) 4pm

Cannon School tied Hickory Grove Christian, 3-3…

Burlington Christian Academy(0-0) at Westchester Country Day(0-0) 4pm

High Point Central(2-2) at WS Reagan(2-0) 5pm

Northwest Guilford(3-1) at Glenn(1-0) 5:30pm

Smith(0-2) at Western Guilford(2-0) 6pm

from WG on Facebook:Home Opener tonight!! Please come support your Hornets as we take on Smith at 6:00 PM (Varsity game only). It’ll be chilly, but we’ll have plenty of hot chocolate!

Ragsdale(2-1) at Trinity(2-2) 6:15pm

High Point Christian Academy(4-0) at Charlotte Christian(2-2) 6:30pm

Northeast Guilford(1-2) at Northern Guilford(1-1) 7pm

Cedar Ridge(1-1) at Southeast Guilford(2-0) 7pm

Page(1-0) at WS Reynolds(0-1) 7pm

Burlington Williams(1-1) at Southern Guilford(1-1) 7pm

Softball Tonight

Southern Guilford(1-1) at Walkertown(0-0) 5pm

Trinity(0-0) at High Point Central(0-1) 5pm

Person(0-2) at Northeast Guilford(2-2) 5pm

Dudley(0-2) at WS Parkland(0-2) 5:30pm

Smith(0-1) at Western Guilford(2-0) 6pm

Page(0-1-1) at Mount Tabor(0-3) 6pm

Wheatmore(1-2) at High Point Andrews(0-1) 6pm

Burlington Williams(0-1) at Ragsdale(1-1) 6pm

Eastern Alamance(1-0) at Northern Guilford(2-0) 6:30pm….This might be the game of the day, among all of our games, for Today….

Southwest Guilford(1-2) at Forbush(2-0) 7pm