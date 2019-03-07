College Men’s Tennis Final – Washington and Lee 8, Guilford 1

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Visiting Washington and Lee University claimed an 8-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s tennis win at Guilford College Wednesday in the Quakers’ first match of the spring season.

The Generals (4-2, 3-0 ODAC), picked first in the preseason ODAC Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Poll, were tested in a number of matches but rose to the occasion. They jumped to an early 3-0 lead when the first-doubles tandem of Bobby Neuner and Mitchell Thomas pulled out an 8-7 win over Guilford’s Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory with a 7-3 win in the tiebreaker. Tye Loan and Alex Fedor dispatched of the Quakers’ Kai Glass and Tim Thompson, 8-1, at third doubles. Harry Shepherd and John Rudden won the second-doubles contest, 8-3, over Guilford’s Jay Montague and Joe Horne.

Singles action took a twist when the Generals’ subbed out Shepherd at first singles and moved everyone else up a spot in the ladder with Jack Johnson coming on at sixth singles. Guilford’s Gregory earned his team’s point at second singles when Thomas retired after dropping a hard-fought first set. Neuner and Rudden yielded just three points apiece in wins at third and fifth singles, respectively.

Fedor, who moved into the top singles flight, faced three match points in the second set against Guilford’s Robb. He rallied his way back to tie the second set and won the tiebreaker, 7-4. Fedor completed the comeback with a 10-7 triumph in the third-set tiebreak.

Washington and Lee’s Loan also needed three sets to topped Guilford’s Montague at fourth singles, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers return to action this weekend with home contests versus league-rivals Ferrum College on Saturday and Randolph-Macon College on Sunday. Both contests begin at 2:00 p.m. on the Quakers’ McMichael Centennial Class Courts.

Tennis Match Results

Washington and Lee vs Guilford

Mar 06, 2019 at Greensboro, N.C.

(McMichael Centennial Class Courts)

Washington and Lee 8, Guilford 1

Singles competition

1. Alex Fedor (WLU) def. Mason Robb (GC) 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-7

2. Elijah Gregory (GC) def. Mitchell Thomas (WLU) 7-6, retired

3. Bobby Neuner (WLU) def. Joe Horne (GC) 6-1, 6-2

4. Tye Loan (WLU) def. Jay Montague (GC) 6-4, 4-6, 10-7

5. John Rudden (WLU) def. Tim Thompson (GC) 6-1, 6-2

6. Jack Johnson (WLU) def. Logan Glass (GC) 6-4, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Mitchell Thomas/Bobby Neuner (WLU) def. Elijah Gregory/Mason Robb (GC) 8-7 (7-3)

2. John Rudden/Harry Shepherd (WLU) def. Jay Montague/Joe Horne (GC) 8-3

3. Tye Loan/Alex Fedor (WLU) def. Logan Glass/Tim Thompson (GC) 8-1

Match Notes:

Washington and Lee 4-2, 3-0 ODAC

Guilford 0-1, 0-1 ODAC

Old Dominion Athletic Conference match

T-3:20

A-25