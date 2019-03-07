Dementia hits NY Mets pitching great Tom Seaver and he will retire from public life

“Tom Terrific” that was him, Tom Seaver, and he led the NY Mets to the 1969 World Series title and he helped pave the path, for those “Amazing Mets”/Metropolitans)…

Oh what a night, late October back in ’69 and “Tom Terrific,” won the Cy Young Award that year and led the National League with 25 wins…..

Tom Seaver was outstanding on the mound for the Mets and he had a stellar career for the Cincinnati Reds as well….

more from ESPN.com:

Ed Kranepool, Seaver’s teammate on the 1969 Mets, told the Bergen Record, “He always handled himself with dignity and class. My wife Monica and I have the Seavers in our prayers.”

Ron Swoboda, another member of that team, said “Nobody competed like Tom Seaver. I was proud to be his teammate.”

Another Met in the Baseball Hall of Fame, Mike Piazza, posted on social media Thursday, “He will always be the heart and soul of the Mets, the standard which all Mets aspire to.”

Piazza, whose career did not overlap with Seavers’, said “This breaks my heart. Do not feel worthy to be mentioned in the same breath, yet honored to be with him in the Baseball Hall of Fame.”

**********Tom Seaver finished his career with 311 wins and 3,640 strikeouts……**********

Here is the public statement from Tom Seaver’s family coming in from MLB.com:

“The family is deeply appreciative of those who have supported Tom throughout his career, on and off the field, and who do so now by honoring his request for privacy,” Seaver’s family said in the statement. “We join Tom in sending warmest regards to everyone.”