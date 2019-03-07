Game Report on Glenn-Northwest Guilford Baseball:Glenn gets win in battle of two strong pitchers, Duncan Howard vs. Tim Cao/Carico and Bray pace Glenn win at the plate/Bobcats’ Caraker earns Save

From Thursday night:

Glenn 7, Northwest Guilford 5

WP: Duncan Howard

LP: Tim Cao

Leading hitters for Glenn

Michael Carico (Jr) – 2 for 2 3 RBI 2 BB

Tanner Bray: 2 for 4, run, 2 RBI

Leading hitters for NW Guilford

Joey Rezek- 1 for 3, run, RBI

Hayden Summers- 1 for 3, run, RBI

Glenn improves to 2-0 on the season with a 7-5 win over fourth ranked NW Guilford. Glenn starter Duncan Howard (JR) tosses six strong innings allowing only four hits and struck out 8 to earn the win. Ty Caraker picks up the save recording the final two outs to secure the victory.

Courtesy of Glenn coach Justin Ijames