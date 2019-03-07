Greensboro College Softball Turns In Strong Performance In Doubleheader Sweep Against Messiah

Softball Turns In Strong Performance In Doubleheader Sweep Against Messiah

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College softball team recorded a doubleheader sweep of Messiah College in a non-conference showdown Thursday.

The Pride took a 9-0 win in six innings to start the day before taking the nightcap by a 3-0 score.

“I am very proud of our overall team performance today,” Head Coach Teresa Fister said. “Everyone that saw action today contributed equally.

“Messiah is a very competitive program and we felt like we had two solid games. We look forward to build off of today and continue raising the bar.”

Game One

After failing to strike in the first inning despite loading the bases, Greensboro was able to establish a 2-0 lead with a two-run second.

Allyson Loy led off the inning with a walk before getting into scoring position after stealing second base before coming across the plate on a Regan Lockwood double to center field.

Following the RBI double, Stackhouse advanced to third on a deep fly ball to center field off the bat of Maddy Wetherholt.

Jasmine Worthy then plated Stackhouse on a line drive double to right field.

Messiah tried to respond back but left a runner stranded a third base in the top half of the third inning.

Greensboro then added on to their lead in the fourth inning on a Worthy triple to left center before making the score 6-0 with two more runs in the fifth inning. Loy tallied a RBI single to the pitcher before coming around to score two batters later on a wild pitch.

With Greensboro leading 6-0 in the sixth, Jordan Deaton smashed a three-run home run over the right field fence to end the game early.

The Pride finished with 10 hits in the game as Worthy, Caroline Stanley, and Deaton had two hits apiece. Courtney Fink, Loy, and Regan Lockwood finished with one hit each.

Wetherholt continued her strong work in the pitching circle as she pitched six innings of shutout ball to pick up her fourth win of the season.

Game Two

With the game scoreless heading into the third inning, Greensboro was able to score the game’s only three runs.

Greensboro had runners in scoring position with no outs in the inning before Stanley singled to the Eales pitcher.

After fielding the ball, the Falcons pitcher threw the ball wildly down the first base line to allow Regan Lockwood to score all the way from second.

With runners on the corners, Stanley stole second base before Daisy Martin roped a double to right center field to score Worthy and Stanley.

Greensboro continued to threaten to add on to their lead in the inning before Cassise Collins grounded into an inning ending double plate on a sharply hit ball to the shortstop.

As the game progressed, both teams were able to get runners on base but could not capitalize.

Stanley and Martin combined for four of Greensboro’s eight hits in the game while Worthy, Deaton, Cheyanne Cox, and Lockwood tallied on hit each.

Cox picked up the win in the pitching circle to improve her record to 2-2 on the season while recording six strikeouts and allowing only three hits.

The Pride will return to action Saturday when they travel to Southern Virginia University. For more information on Greensboro College softball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.