GSOSports High School Basketball Polls for this week:Top Fives/Favs

Here we go with the polls for this week and we are down to Top Fives/Favs and here is what we save for this week….

Boys Top Five Combined Poll

#1 Southwest Guilford Cowboys(30-0)

#2 Greensboro Day School(30-5)

#3 Piedmont Classical School(31-3)

#4 Southern Guilford High School(23-5)

#5 Northwest Guilford High School(18-8)

Girls Top Five Combined Poll

#1 Westridge Academy-Kernersville(28-0)

#2 Southeast Guilford High School(26-3)

#3 TIE:Northwest Guilford High School(22-6)/Ragsdale High School(24-4)

#5 Dudley High School(23-5)