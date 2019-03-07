GSOSports High School Basketball Polls for this week:Top Fives/Favs
Here we go with the polls for this week and we are down to Top Fives/Favs and here is what we save for this week….
Boys Top Five Combined Poll
#1 Southwest Guilford Cowboys(30-0)
#2 Greensboro Day School(30-5)
#3 Piedmont Classical School(31-3)
#4 Southern Guilford High School(23-5)
#5 Northwest Guilford High School(18-8)
Girls Top Five Combined Poll
#1 Westridge Academy-Kernersville(28-0)
#2 Southeast Guilford High School(26-3)
#3 TIE:Northwest Guilford High School(22-6)/Ragsdale High School(24-4)
#5 Dudley High School(23-5)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.