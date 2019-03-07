The Thursday Night Baseball and Softball Scoreboard with No-hitters from Douglas(Southeast Guilford HS) and Scott(Ragsdale HS) plus much more

Baseball Tonight:

Greensboro Day School 8, Hickory Grove 0

GDS now (2-2)/HGC(0-1-1)

Westchester Country Day 15, Burlington Christian Academy 0…5 Innings

WCD(1-0)/BCA(0-1)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E BCA 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - - WCDHS 3 1 1 10 - - - 15 - -

High Point Central 2, WS Reagan 1

HPC(3-2)/WSR(2-1)

Glenn 7, Northwest Guilford 5

NWG(3-2)/Glenn(2-0)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 0 0 0 4 0 0 1 5 - - Glenn 1 4 0 2 0 0 - 7 - -

WP: Duncan Howard

LP: Tim Cao

Leading hitters for Glenn

Michael Carico (Jr) – 2 for 2 3 RBI 2 BB

Tanner Bray: 2 for 4, run, 2 RBI

Leading hitters for NW Guilford

Joey Rezek- 1 for 3, run, RBI

Hayden Summers- 1 for 3, run, RBI

Final:Western Guilford 17, Smith 0

WG(3-0)/Smith(0-3)

Ragsdale 10, Trinity 0

W. Scott turned in a No-hitter for the Ragsdale Tigers….

RHS(3-1)/Trinity(2-3)

Ragsdale JV 13, Trinity 3

High Point Christian Academy(4-0) at Charlotte Christian(2-2) 6:30pm

No score being reported on this game so far….

Northern Guilford 10, Northeast Guilford 0

NG(2-1)/NEG(1-3)….NG has out-scored NEG, 24-2 over two games this week…

Southeast Guilford 13, Cedar Ridge 0… 4 1/2 Innings

Ryan Douglas no-hitter 13 Ks…..

SEG(3-0)/Cedar(1-2)

WS Reynolds 5, Page 1

Page(1-1)/RJR(1-1)

Page JV 11, WS Reynolds 0

Burlington Williams 6, Southern Guilford 1

BW(2-1)/SG(1-2)

Softball Tonight

Southern Guilford(1-1) at Walkertown(0-0) 5pm

No score reported…

High Point Central 11, Trinity 4

HPC(1-1)/Trinity(0-1)

Person 8, Northeast Guilford 6

NEG(2-3)/Person(1-2)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Person 1 0 0 0 3 1 3 8 - - NGHS 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 6 - -

WS Parkland 17, Dudley 2

WSP(3-0)/Dudley(0-3)

Western Guilford 24, Smith 2

WG(3-0)/Smith(0-2)

Page(0-1-1) at Mount Tabor(0-3) 6pm

No score reported…

Wheatmore 23, Andrews 0…3 Innings

Wheatmore(2-2)/HPA(0-2)

Burlington Williams(0-1) at Ragsdale(1-1) 6pm

No score reported on this game….

Eastern Alamance 11, Northern Guilford 1

EG(2-0)/NG(2-1)….6 Runs in the 7th for Eastern Alamance to grab the win….

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Eastern Alamance 3 0 0 2 0 0 6 11 - - NGHS 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 - -