The Thursday Night Baseball and Softball Scoreboard with No-hitters from Douglas(Southeast Guilford HS) and Scott(Ragsdale HS) plus much more
Baseball Tonight:
Greensboro Day School 8, Hickory Grove 0
GDS now (2-2)/HGC(0-1-1)
Westchester Country Day 15, Burlington Christian Academy 0…5 Innings
WCD(1-0)/BCA(0-1)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E BCA 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - - WCDHS 3 1 1 10 - - - 15 - -
High Point Central 2, WS Reagan 1
HPC(3-2)/WSR(2-1)
Glenn 7, Northwest Guilford 5
NWG(3-2)/Glenn(2-0)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 0 0 0 4 0 0 1 5 - - Glenn 1 4 0 2 0 0 - 7 - -
WP: Duncan Howard
LP: Tim Cao
Leading hitters for Glenn
Michael Carico (Jr) – 2 for 2 3 RBI 2 BB
Tanner Bray: 2 for 4, run, 2 RBI
Leading hitters for NW Guilford
Joey Rezek- 1 for 3, run, RBI
Hayden Summers- 1 for 3, run, RBI
Final:Western Guilford 17, Smith 0
WG(3-0)/Smith(0-3)
Ragsdale 10, Trinity 0
W. Scott turned in a No-hitter for the Ragsdale Tigers….
RHS(3-1)/Trinity(2-3)
Ragsdale JV 13, Trinity 3
High Point Christian Academy(4-0) at Charlotte Christian(2-2) 6:30pm
No score being reported on this game so far….
Northern Guilford 10, Northeast Guilford 0
NG(2-1)/NEG(1-3)….NG has out-scored NEG, 24-2 over two games this week…
Southeast Guilford 13, Cedar Ridge 0… 4 1/2 Innings
Ryan Douglas no-hitter 13 Ks…..
SEG(3-0)/Cedar(1-2)
WS Reynolds 5, Page 1
Page(1-1)/RJR(1-1)
Page JV 11, WS Reynolds 0
Burlington Williams 6, Southern Guilford 1
BW(2-1)/SG(1-2)
Softball Tonight
Southern Guilford(1-1) at Walkertown(0-0) 5pm
No score reported…
High Point Central 11, Trinity 4
HPC(1-1)/Trinity(0-1)
Person 8, Northeast Guilford 6
NEG(2-3)/Person(1-2)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Person 1 0 0 0 3 1 3 8 - - NGHS 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 6 - -
WS Parkland 17, Dudley 2
WSP(3-0)/Dudley(0-3)
Western Guilford 24, Smith 2
WG(3-0)/Smith(0-2)
Page(0-1-1) at Mount Tabor(0-3) 6pm
No score reported…
Wheatmore 23, Andrews 0…3 Innings
Wheatmore(2-2)/HPA(0-2)
Burlington Williams(0-1) at Ragsdale(1-1) 6pm
No score reported on this game….
Eastern Alamance 11, Northern Guilford 1
EG(2-0)/NG(2-1)….6 Runs in the 7th for Eastern Alamance to grab the win….
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Eastern Alamance 3 0 0 2 0 0 6 11 - - NGHS 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 - -
