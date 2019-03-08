ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament action Today at the Greensboro Coliseum:Paris Kea(Page HS) and UNC at 2pm/Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) and N.C. State at 8pm
ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament action Today at the Greensboro Coliseum
11am #4 Miami vs. #5 Syracuse
2pm #1 Notre Dame vs. #8 North Carolina
6pm #2 Louisville vs. #7 Clemson
8pm #3 N.C. State vs. #6 Florida State
from www.goheels.com:
On Thursday’s UNC win over Georgia Tech and today’s upcoming game with #1 seed Notre Dame…
GREENSBORO, N.C.– Leah Church scored 20 points and Jocelyn Jones had 14, both career-highs, and eighth-seeded North Carolina pulled away from ninth-seeded Georgia Tech 80-73 in a battle between short-handed teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament second round on Thursday.
UNC also got 19 points/9 assists from Paris Kea(Page High School) and 18 from Shayla Bennett.
UNC starters: Bennett, Koenen, Church, Kea, Murray
NOTES AND HIGHLIGHTS
– Paris Kea has averaged 24 points in three ACC Tournament games in her hometown of Greensboro after scoring a total of 55 in two games here last season.
– The Tar Heels improved to 6-1 against the Yellow Jackets in the ACC Tournament and extended their all-time tourney record for total wins to 63.
TEAM LEADERS
North Carolina
Points: Leah Church 20
Rebounds: Jocelyn Jones 9
Assists: Paris Kea 9(Page HS)
UP NEXT
**********UNC advances to face top-seeded Notre Dame (27-3) in Friday’s 2 p.m. quarterfinal game … UNC upset the then top-ranked Fighting Irish 78-73 at Chapel Hill on Jan. 27.**********
from www.gopack.com and be sure to check out all of the numbers and honors/highlights for Wolfpack freshman, #33 Elissa Cunane, from Northern Guilford High School…..
#9 Wolfpack Begins Postseason Journey Friday Night in Greensboro
NC State opens ACC Tournament play in the quarterfinal round for the second time in three years
RALEIGH – Having secured the third seed at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament for the first time since 2005 and a double bye to open the competition for the second time in three seasons, the No. 9/11 NC State women’s basketball team (25-4) travels to Greensboro in preparation for its quarterfinal game on Friday/this evening. The Wolfpack practiced at the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday and will play sixth-seeded Florida State TONIGHT at 8 pm with live television coverage provided by Raycom (Fox Sports South/Carolinas in Raleigh).
NOTING THE WOLFPACK (25-4. RPI: 7. SOS: 20)
*****-Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) ranks 7th in the ACC in FG percentage (.566).
ACC AWARDS
*****-Elissa Cunane: All-Freshman Team (Coaches/BRP).
+++++-Elissa Cunane was also named to the ACC All-Academic Team this week….
*****Cunane is the first Wolfpack player to earn All-Freshman Team honors since Marissa Kastanek in 2010.
NC STATE FRESHMAN RECORDS – FG PERCENTAGE
1. Peace Shepard (1993-94) … 37-54 (.712)
2. Chasity Melvin (1994-95) … 208-345 (.603)
*****3. Elissa Cunane (2018-19) … 129-228 (.566)
4. Kaayla Chones (1999-2000) … 129-229 (.563)
NC STATE FRESHMAN RECORDS – TOTAL POINTS
5. Katie Smrcka-Duffy (1996-97) … 401
6. Trudi Lacey (1977-78) … 399
*****7. Elissa Cunane (2018-19) … 379
8. Tynesha Lewis (1997-98) … 376
9. Marissa Kastanek (2009-10) … 369
10. Sharon Manning (1987-88) … 344
