ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament action Today at the Greensboro Coliseum:Paris Kea(Page HS) and UNC at 2pm/Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) and N.C. State at 8pm

ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament action Today at the Greensboro Coliseum

11am #4 Miami vs. #5 Syracuse

2pm #1 Notre Dame vs. #8 North Carolina

6pm #2 Louisville vs. #7 Clemson

8pm #3 N.C. State vs. #6 Florida State

from www.goheels.com:

On Thursday’s UNC win over Georgia Tech and today’s upcoming game with #1 seed Notre Dame…

GREENSBORO, N.C.– Leah Church scored 20 points and Jocelyn Jones had 14, both career-highs, and eighth-seeded North Carolina pulled away from ninth-seeded Georgia Tech 80-73 in a battle between short-handed teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament second round on Thursday.

UNC also got 19 points/9 assists from Paris Kea(Page High School) and 18 from Shayla Bennett.

UNC starters: Bennett, Koenen, Church, Kea, Murray

NOTES AND HIGHLIGHTS

– Paris Kea has averaged 24 points in three ACC Tournament games in her hometown of Greensboro after scoring a total of 55 in two games here last season.

– The Tar Heels improved to 6-1 against the Yellow Jackets in the ACC Tournament and extended their all-time tourney record for total wins to 63.

TEAM LEADERS

North Carolina

Points: Leah Church 20

Rebounds: Jocelyn Jones 9

Assists: Paris Kea 9(Page HS)

UP NEXT

**********UNC advances to face top-seeded Notre Dame (27-3) in Friday’s 2 p.m. quarterfinal game … UNC upset the then top-ranked Fighting Irish 78-73 at Chapel Hill on Jan. 27.**********

from www.gopack.com and be sure to check out all of the numbers and honors/highlights for Wolfpack freshman, #33 Elissa Cunane, from Northern Guilford High School…..

#9 Wolfpack Begins Postseason Journey Friday Night in Greensboro

NC State opens ACC Tournament play in the quarterfinal round for the second time in three years

RALEIGH – Having secured the third seed at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament for the first time since 2005 and a double bye to open the competition for the second time in three seasons, the No. 9/11 NC State women’s basketball team (25-4) travels to Greensboro in preparation for its quarterfinal game on Friday/this evening. The Wolfpack practiced at the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday and will play sixth-seeded Florida State TONIGHT at 8 pm with live television coverage provided by Raycom (Fox Sports South/Carolinas in Raleigh).

NOTING THE WOLFPACK (25-4. RPI: 7. SOS: 20)

*****-Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) ranks 7th in the ACC in FG percentage (.566).

ACC AWARDS

*****-Elissa Cunane: All-Freshman Team (Coaches/BRP).

+++++-Elissa Cunane was also named to the ACC All-Academic Team this week….

*****Cunane is the first Wolfpack player to earn All-Freshman Team honors since Marissa Kastanek in 2010.

NC STATE FRESHMAN RECORDS – FG PERCENTAGE

1. Peace Shepard (1993-94) … 37-54 (.712)

2. Chasity Melvin (1994-95) … 208-345 (.603)

*****3. Elissa Cunane (2018-19) … 129-228 (.566)

4. Kaayla Chones (1999-2000) … 129-229 (.563)

NC STATE FRESHMAN RECORDS – TOTAL POINTS

5. Katie Smrcka-Duffy (1996-97) … 401

6. Trudi Lacey (1977-78) … 399

*****7. Elissa Cunane (2018-19) … 379

8. Tynesha Lewis (1997-98) … 376

9. Marissa Kastanek (2009-10) … 369

10. Sharon Manning (1987-88) … 344