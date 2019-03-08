Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball for Today(3/8/19):SWG at WG could be the place if ace Clay Dilday throws for Hornets
Baseball Today/Tonight:
(I’m thinking some of these games will be lost today, due to rain.)
Metrolina Christian(0-1) at Greensboro Day School(2-2) 4pm
Alamance Christian(0-0) at Vandalia Christian(0-1) 4pm
Dudley(0-2) at WS Parkland(2-1) 5pm
North Carolina Leadership Academy(1-1) at Cornerstone Charter School(0-2) 5pm
Smith(0-3) at North Forsyth(2-1) 6pm
Forsyth Country Day at Caldwell Academy 6:30pm
Southwest Guilford(2-1) at Western Guilford(3-0) 7pm
WS Reynolds(1-1) at Grimsley(2-0) 7pm
Eastern Guilford(1-3) at Southwestern Randolph(3-0) 7pm…SWR coached by Tyler Clapp, the son of Terry Clapp, the pitcher that led SEG to the baseball state championship back in 1969…Rest in Peace Terry Clapp and when you see his name, you can’t help but think about the opportunities he had with the Baltimore Orioles and he could not cash in….
Bishop McGuinness(1-2) at Mt. Airy(1-2) 4pm
Softball Today is on deck…And with time moving on, we are in “The Hole”….
SOFTBALL TODAY:
Northern Guilford(2-1) at Northwest Guilford(0-0) 4:30pm
Burlington Williams(1-10 at Southern Guilford(1-2) 5pm
*****Southern lost to Walkertown, 15-2, on Thursday…*****
Southwest Guilford(1-2) at Western Guilford(3-0) 6pm
Page(1-1-1) at Southeast Guilford(0-3) 6pm
WS Reynolds(0-0) at Grimsley(0-2) 6pm
Eastern Guilford(2-1) at Southwestern Randolph(0-2) 6:30pm
