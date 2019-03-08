Elon Baseball: Bryant Visits Latham Park for Weekend Series

ELON, N.C. – After a 10-8 win at High Point on Tuesday, Elon University baseball is back home this weekend as the Phoenix (8-4) hosts Bryant University for a weekend series at Latham Park. Game one is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start on Friday, March 8.

Tickets can be purchased at elonphoenix.com or by calling 336-278-6750.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Elon Bryant Jr. RH Kyle Brnovich (1-0, 3.60) So. RH Tyler Mattison (1-1, 8.03) Jr. RH George Kirby (2-0, 2.60) Sr. LH Steve Theetge (1-0, 1.62) R-Jr. RH Mason Daniels (1-0, 3.21) R-Jr. LH Vito Morgese (0-1, 5.73)

THE SERIES

Both teams are meeting for the first time.

ABOUT BRYANT

The Bulldogs (4-5) are coming off a 2-1 series win at Virginia Tech last weekend. The Black and Gold earned a 6-4 decision on Friday, March 1. The team then split a doubleheader with the Hokies on Saturday, March 2. The hosts earned a close 2-1 victory to pull even at a game apiece, but Bryant edged Virginia Tech 4-2 to claim its second series win of the season. The Bulldogs opened 2019 with a 2-1 victory at Abilene Christian on Feb. 15-17 before being swept at No. 1 LSU. The team has yet to play a home game.

Bryant has three starters hitting above .300, led by Sam Owens with a .357 average. The sophomore also has a team-high two home runs. Gaby Cruz is batting .304 and Jimmy Titus owns a .300 clip. On the mound, Steve Theetge is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA through three starts. The left-hander has punched out a team-high 10 batters. Vito Morgese is 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA and Tyler Mattison is 1-1 with an 8.03 ERA.

SPURLIN WITH THE SLAM

Adam Spurlin had his best outing as a Phoenix Tuesday in the Furniture City, finishing 2-for-4 at the plate with a run, a walk, and five RBIs. With a full count and the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning, the Ty Ty, Ga. native extended Elon’s lead over High Point with a grand slam over the 360-foot sign in left center. Spurlin also doubled to the gap in left in the top of the ninth.

It marked Elon’s first grand slam since the 2017 season, when the Phoenix hit two on the year.

STANLEY CONTINUES TO SWIPE

With another steal in the top of the seventh Tuesday against the Panthers, Tyler Stanley improved to 11-for-11 on stolen base attempts this season. It marked his fifth consecutive game with a stolen base.

UP NEXT

The maroon and gold will play a 4 p.m. game at UNCG next Tuesday, March 12. It marks the first game in a home-and-home series versus the Spartans.