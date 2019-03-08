Elon WBB Wraps Up Regular Season Versus Huskies

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s basketball team concludes its regular-season slate on Saturday afternoon, March 9, as the Phoenix hosts Northeastern in a Colonial Athletic Association contest at Schar Center. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

GAME NOTES

Follow @ElonWBasketball

Saturday’s game will be streamed on Phoenix All-Access at elonphoenix.com. Fans can also listen to the game on WSOE 89.3. Other updates of the game between the Phoenix and the Huskies will be provided on Twitter at the handle @ElonWBasketball.

Series History (Elon leads 7-2)

The Phoenix and the Huskies are meeting for the first time since the 2019 CAA-opener between the two teams on Jan. 4 in Boston. Elon fell to Northeastern in that contest, 79-71, despite the first career double-double from Kayla Liles. The Phoenix has an all-time record of 3-1 on its home floor against Northeastern.

Last Time Out

Liles led four players in double figures as the Phoenix defeated Hofstra on Thursday night, March 7, earning a 55-52 victory over the Pride. Elon swept the season series over Hofstra and clinched the No. 8 seed for the upcoming league championships tournament. Liles had 12 points while Brie Perpignan and Saadia Munford both added 11. Ariel Colón contributed with 10 for the Phoenix, who snapped a five-game losing skid.

Fastbreaks

• Elon comes into Thursday’s contest with an 9-19 overall record and a 4-13 ledger in the CAA. Regardless of the outcome on Saturday, Elon will play in the first round game next Wednesday, March 13 against either College of Charleston or Hofstra.

• Elon is seventh in the CAA in scoring at 61.9 points per game. The Phoenix is also in the top-five of the league in free throw percentage at .710 and in the top-six in field goal (.391) and three-point percentage (.306).

• Liles’ scoring output against the Pride was her fifth double-digit scoring game of the season and her first since scoring 11 at Towson on Jan. 25.

• Perpignan continues to play well during CAA play, scoring in double figures for the 10th time in league play including six straight contests. She is also continuing to shoot the ball well overall with her .470 field goal percentage sixth overall in the CAA.

• Emily Maupin is averaging a team-high 11.5 points per game in her sophomore season after only averaging less than two a game during her freshman year. She has also scored in double figures in 16 games and is averaging 11.4 PPG during CAA play.

• Maupin is in the top-five of the CAA in field-goal percentage at .472 percent. Her team-high 6.0 boards per game is eighth overall in the league.

• Jaylin Powell has provided a scoring boost for the Phoenix beyond the arc this season. The Raleigh, N.C., native currently leads the CAA in three-point percentage at .425 percent and is knocking down .444 percent from downtown in league games. Her overall percentage would stand as the best single-season performance in school history.

• Lexi Mercer leads the Phoenix with 36 makes from beyond the arc this season and twice tied a personal-best with five three-pointers in a game at College of Charleston and versus UNCW.

• Elon returns eight letterwinners from its team that successfully defended its Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title and made a return trip to the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

• The Phoenix closed out 2017-18 with a 25-8 record overall and a 14-4 mark during league play including a 13-game winning streak to close out the regular season and conference tournament.

• The Phoenix was tabbed to finish third in the 2018-19 CAA Preseason Poll as conducted by the league’s head coaches on Oct. 18. Elon received one first-place vote en route to 61 points for a tie for third place. James Madison (79 points) and Drexel (71 points) were selected in front of the Phoenix, who tied with Delaware for third with 61 points.

• Elon returns three starters from last year’s team including sophomore guard Saadia Munford, an CAA All-Rookie team selection in 2017-18. Munford was chosen as a Preseason All-CAA selection this season with her spot on the third team.

• Additionally, the Phoenix added five newcomers to the 2018-19 roster, which will again be one of the youngest in the nation with only two upperclassmen and no seniors.

Scouting Northeastern (18-10, 8-9 CAA)

Northeastern comes into the game on Saturday at 18-10 on the season and sits at 8-9 in the CAA after a 75-71 win at William & Mary on Thursday. The Huskies clinched the No. 6 seed for the CAA Championships and will go against the No. 3 seed at the championships next Thursday, March 14.

The Huskies are the top scoring team in the CAA at 69.2 points per game and the top shooting team in the league with their .422 field goal and .369 three-point percentage. Northeastern is also second in the league in free throw percentage at .724 percent. Jess Genco paces the squad offensively with her 17.4 points per game, which is third overall in the CAA. She is also the top shooter in the league from the free throw line, hitting .924 percent of her shots from the charity stripe. The senior guard is also the top three-point marksmen in the CAA with 81 triples at .399 percent.

Schar Center

After playing its home games in Alumni Gym since the start of the program in 1972, Elon moves into its new facility, Schar Center, this season. The 5,100-seat facility will provide an elite venue for Phoenix basketball and volleyball games in addition to convocations, speakers and other major campus events. The facility is named for Dwight and Martha Schar, of Palm Beach, Fla.

20-Game Winners

With 25 victories last season, Elon posted back-to-back 20-win campaigns for the first time as a Division I program. Overall, Elon has posted three 20-win seasons during the Division I era.

Up Next

The Phoenix will play next Wednesday, March 13, in the 2019 CAA Championships in Newark, Del., inside the Bob Carpenter Center. Elon will play at noon versus either College of Charleston or Hofstra.