Elon’s Seibring, Eberhardt Collect All-CAA Men’s Basketball Postseason Awards
RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University men’s basketball senior forward Tyler Seibring received his third straight All-CAA Second Team selection and earned the CAA Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, while senior guard Sheldon Eberhardt was named the Sixth Man of the Year by the league as the Colonial Athletic Association announced its 2018-19 Men’s Basketball Postseason awards on Friday, March 8.
Seibring earned his third consecutive All-CAA Second Team honor and was named the league’s CAA Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second time in his career as he also collected the honor as a sophomore during the 2016-17 season. Eberhardt becomes the first player in program history to win the CAA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, which is given to a standout player who has started fewer than 50 percent of his team’s conference games. The award is Eberhardt’s first-career major postseason honor from the league.
On the court, Seibring has had a stellar senior season for the maroon and gold and continues to add to his multitude of career accolades. He is averaging a career-best 16.5 points and grabbing 5.9 rebounds per contest through 31 games. Seibring has bettered his numbers during conference play, averaging 17.1 points and 6.6 rebounds against CAA opponents. He has scored in double figures in 26 of the team’s 31 games this season. Seibring has scored 20 or more points in a career-best 11 games this year, while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three.
The two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District 3 Team by CoSIDA and was a one of the final 30 candidates for the 2018-19 Senior CLASS Award earlier this season. He has been maintaining a 3.95 GPA as an English and Economics double major and is a member of both Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi academic honor societies.
Eberhardt ranks third on the team in scoring 10.1 points, is dishing out a team-high 3.3 assists and grabbing 3.1 rebounds per game this season. He has tallied double figures in 17 games overall and 11 times during Elon’s 18 CAA contests this year, including a career-high 23 points in a win at William & Mary on Jan. 19. Eberhardt’s 95 total assists this season is the most on the team and his 3.3 assists per game ranks ninth in the league.
2018-19 CAA Men’s Basketball Award Winners
First Team All-CAA
Jarrell Brantley, Col. of Charleston
Devontae Cacok, UNCW
Nathan Knight, William & Mary
Vasa Pusica, Northeastern
Grant Riller, Col. of Charleston
Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra
Second Team All-CAA
Eric Carter, Delaware
Brian Fobbs, Towson
Stuckey Mosley, James Madison
Eli Pemberton, Hofstra
Tyler Seibring, Elon
Third Team All-CAA
Desure Buie, Hofstra
Alihan Demir, Drexel
Troy Harper, Drexel
Matt Lewis, James Madison
Justin Pierce, William & Mary
Jordan Roland, Northeastern
2018-19 CAA Player of the Year – Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra
2018-19 CAA Coach of the Year – Joe Mihalich, Hofstra
2018-19 CAA Rookie of the Year – Camren Wynter, Drexel
2018-19 CAA Defensive Player of the Year – Desure Buie, Hofstra
2018-19 CAA Sixth Man of the Year – Sheldon Eberhardt, Elon
2018-19 Dean Ehlers Leadership Award – Paul Rowley, William & Mary
2018-19 CAA Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Tyler Seibring, Elon
CAA All-Rookie Team
Chase Audige, William & Mary
Ithiel Horton, Delaware
Deshon Parker, James Madison
Kai Toews, UNCW
Camren Wynter, Drexel
CAA All-Defensive Team
Desure Buie, Hofstra
Devontae Cacok, UNCW
Nathan Knight, William & Mary
Jacquil Taylor, Hofstra
Dennis Tunstall, Towson
