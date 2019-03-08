Elon’s Seibring, Eberhardt Collect All-CAA Men’s Basketball Postseason Awards

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University men’s basketball senior forward Tyler Seibring received his third straight All-CAA Second Team selection and earned the CAA Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, while senior guard Sheldon Eberhardt was named the Sixth Man of the Year by the league as the Colonial Athletic Association announced its 2018-19 Men’s Basketball Postseason awards on Friday, March 8.

Seibring earned his third consecutive All-CAA Second Team honor and was named the league’s CAA Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second time in his career as he also collected the honor as a sophomore during the 2016-17 season. Eberhardt becomes the first player in program history to win the CAA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, which is given to a standout player who has started fewer than 50 percent of his team’s conference games. The award is Eberhardt’s first-career major postseason honor from the league.

On the court, Seibring has had a stellar senior season for the maroon and gold and continues to add to his multitude of career accolades. He is averaging a career-best 16.5 points and grabbing 5.9 rebounds per contest through 31 games. Seibring has bettered his numbers during conference play, averaging 17.1 points and 6.6 rebounds against CAA opponents. He has scored in double figures in 26 of the team’s 31 games this season. Seibring has scored 20 or more points in a career-best 11 games this year, while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three.

The two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District 3 Team by CoSIDA and was a one of the final 30 candidates for the 2018-19 Senior CLASS Award earlier this season. He has been maintaining a 3.95 GPA as an English and Economics double major and is a member of both Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi academic honor societies.

Eberhardt ranks third on the team in scoring 10.1 points, is dishing out a team-high 3.3 assists and grabbing 3.1 rebounds per game this season. He has tallied double figures in 17 games overall and 11 times during Elon’s 18 CAA contests this year, including a career-high 23 points in a win at William & Mary on Jan. 19. Eberhardt’s 95 total assists this season is the most on the team and his 3.3 assists per game ranks ninth in the league.

2018-19 CAA Men’s Basketball Award Winners

First Team All-CAA

Jarrell Brantley, Col. of Charleston

Devontae Cacok, UNCW

Nathan Knight, William & Mary

Vasa Pusica, Northeastern

Grant Riller, Col. of Charleston

Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra

Second Team All-CAA

Eric Carter, Delaware

Brian Fobbs, Towson

Stuckey Mosley, James Madison

Eli Pemberton, Hofstra

Tyler Seibring, Elon

Third Team All-CAA

Desure Buie, Hofstra

Alihan Demir, Drexel

Troy Harper, Drexel

Matt Lewis, James Madison

Justin Pierce, William & Mary

Jordan Roland, Northeastern

2018-19 CAA Player of the Year – Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra

2018-19 CAA Coach of the Year – Joe Mihalich, Hofstra

2018-19 CAA Rookie of the Year – Camren Wynter, Drexel

2018-19 CAA Defensive Player of the Year – Desure Buie, Hofstra

2018-19 CAA Sixth Man of the Year – Sheldon Eberhardt, Elon

2018-19 Dean Ehlers Leadership Award – Paul Rowley, William & Mary

2018-19 CAA Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Tyler Seibring, Elon

CAA All-Rookie Team

Chase Audige, William & Mary

Ithiel Horton, Delaware

Deshon Parker, James Madison

Kai Toews, UNCW

Camren Wynter, Drexel

CAA All-Defensive Team

Desure Buie, Hofstra

Devontae Cacok, UNCW

Nathan Knight, William & Mary

Jacquil Taylor, Hofstra

Dennis Tunstall, Towson