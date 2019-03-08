Rasheed Wallace(UNC) new head boys’ basketball coach at Durham Jordan High School

from www.espn.com:

Former longtime NBA player Rasheed Wallace has been hired as the boys’ basketball coach at Jordan High School in Durham, North Carolina.

Wallace, who was introduced at a news conference at the school Friday morning, served as an assistant coach during the 2013-14 season for the Detroit Pistons. He said he had taken the Jordan job after turning down several offers from NBA teams to be on their staffs.

“Yeah, the money was good or whatever, but it’s not about the money for me. It’s about knowledge,” Wallace said. “Knowledge definitely should be free. It doesn’t cost anything to pass that knowledge on to all the young men here.”

Wallace, 44, played two seasons for the North Carolina Tar Heels before being drafted by the Washington Bullets in 1995.

“It’s also my neighborhood school. I’m in the neighborhood. I’m in the community. So that’s why it’s definitely going to be important for me and the gentlemen to do community work,” Wallace said of his new players.

++++++++++Another interesting note we noticed this week…Another former UNC Tar Heel, Donald Williams, is the girls head basketball coach currently at Raleigh Wakefield…Williams has Wakefield at (27-2) on the season and Williams got his Wakefield Wolverines to the fourth round of this year’s NCHSAA playoffs….Wakefield fell to Cary, 63-44, back on Tuesday….++++++++++

Wallace and Williams both hitting the hardwoods, as head coaches, in the Triangle……