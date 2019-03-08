The Southwest Guilford Cowboys are hopping on their horse and headed to Hickory on Saturday:Do you need a ride to the game???

from the Southwest Guilford Cowboys on Twitter:

Do you want to attend The Southwest Guilford basketball game this Saturday? Need a Ride? The 1st 43 SWGHS students that sign up to ride the activity bus will ALSO get $5 off the Admission price to the game! Courtesy of the Booster Club! Sign up today in the front office. 1st come 1st serve!

Now that sounds like a pretty good deal to me…..First come first serve, and those Southwest Guilford Cowboy students better be jumping on this horse…..