The Southwest Guilford Cowboys are hopping on their horse and headed to Hickory on Saturday:Do you need a ride to the game???
from the Southwest Guilford Cowboys on Twitter:
Do you want to attend The Southwest Guilford basketball game this Saturday? Need a Ride? The 1st 43 SWGHS students that sign up to ride the activity bus will ALSO get $5 off the Admission price to the game! Courtesy of the Booster Club! Sign up today in the front office. 1st come 1st serve!
Now that sounds like a pretty good deal to me…..First come first serve, and those Southwest Guilford Cowboy students better be jumping on this horse…..
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.