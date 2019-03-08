Thomas “Ice” Griffiths(N.C. A&T) out as head boys basketball coach at Grimsley High School:The Search is on for a new Whirlies’ basketball coach

The Grimsley boys basketball job is open…Grimsley is looking for new coach to coach the boy’s team….Thomas “Ice” Griffiths, one of the top point guards, if not the top PG, in N.C. A&T men’s basketball history, is OUT…..

The word from Grimsley High School Athletics on Twitter:

“We are truly grateful to Coach Griffis for his dedication to the Grimsley basketball team during his seven-year tenure as head basketball coach,” Grimsley Principal Ged O’Donnell said in an E-mail release.

“We wish him the best of luck in the future. As we move forward, Grimsley feels that it would be beneficial to have a basketball coach who also teaches/works within the school.”

Coach Thomas Griffiths overall record over seven seasons at Grimsley was 78-99, per Joe Sirera at the News and Record…

Grimsley will go right to work in their efforts to find a new coach/replacement for Coach Griffiths…

We talked about this point last Saturday night, saying the Page Pirates, who are also searching for a new basketball coach, and now we could see Grimsley go after a like target….

Coach Evan Fancourt, currently the head boys basketball coach at Southern Guilford, would be a great choice for the Page job if interested, and Coach Fancourt becomes an automatic candidate for the Grimsley job if interested, since Coach Fancourt is a graduate of Grimsley High School, and he is also the former head JV boys basketball coach at Grimsley and I believe he also spent some time on the Grimsley varsity bench, as a Whirlie varsity assistant…

I think Coach Fancourt also is a former Grimsley player and he is a certified teacher that can teach in the classroom and that is a top priority in the Grimsley coaching search…

Knowing Coach Fancourt is a hot commodity, that may be why Grimsley made their move today, so they can after Coach Fancourt, while he is still available…

And who is not to say that Coach Fancourt will not stay at Southern Guilford High School, and remain the coach of the Southern Guilford Storm…That could be the case and that could happen..

But, when I spoke to Coach Fancourt a few weeks back, he said he would always have to look to advance in his basketball coaching career and no disrespect toward Southern Guilford, but with both Page and Grimsley being larger 4-A schools, going from Southern Guilford to either Page or Grimsley, those would be steps up from 3-A to 4-A, and moves forward and not lateral….

We shall see what we shall see, and Matt Harder, the Page Athletic Director, with input from Page principal Eric Naglee, will lead the Page basketball coaching search and Ethan Albright, the interim Grimsley AD, will lead the Grimlsey basketball coaching search, along with Grimsley principal, Ged O’Donnell, who last year was leading Kiser Middle School, and last year Eric Naglee was leading Northwest Middle School…Last year Matt Harder was still the Page boys basketball coach and Ethan Albright was the Page Pirates’ assistant football coach…

We shall see what we shall see….Stay Tuned…..

++++++++++Here is another note for you, the boys assistant basketball coach at Southwest Guilford High School, Greg Vlazny, would make a great candidate for either the Page or Grimsley jobs…Don’t sleep on Greg Vlazny, he is one of the next top prospects for a Guilford County boys basketball coaching job.++++++++++

