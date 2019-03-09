Back Home from Fayetteville and we have Good News to report:”Southeast Guilford girls NCHSAA East Regional Champions”, after 62-59 win over E.E. Smith(SEG overcomes 38 pts./16 rebounds from Smith’s Scruggs to reach State Championship Game)

Let’s see now, for the E.E. Smith girls tonight you had leading scorer Alexandria Scruggs going off for 38 points and 16 rebounds, including Scruggs making 15-17 free throws, along with 11-16 shooting from the field, in 31 of 32 minutes of game time….

But….Southeast Guilford’s team led by Kennedi Simmons with 22 points and 10 rebounds, plus Kristen Roberts with 19 points and 7-13 shooting from the floor and Raven Preston, one of the Falcons’ three fearless freshmen, Preston had 10 points and that gives us, Simmons with 22, K. Roberts with 19 and Preston with 10 points and that gives us a total of 51 points from the core of the SEG ‘Big Three’ and that overrides the 38 by Scruggs, 51-38…

Southeast Guilford is your WINNER and the Falcons are now on to the NCHSAA 3-A Women’s State Championship game in Chapel Hill next Saturday afternoon, at 5pm…And the title game will be right there in the Dean E. Smith Center…

Final:Southeast Guilford Falcons 62, E.E. Smith 59

End of 1st Q:SEG 17, E.E. Smith 15…Halftime:SEG 33, E.E. Smith 31…End of 3rd Q:E.E. Smith 49, SEG 48…Final:SEG 62, E.E. Smith 49…

SEG now (27-3) and E.E. Smith closes the season at (30-2)…..Tonight’s attendance at the Capel Arena, on the Fayetteville State University campus:1,940

If you would like to listen back to the Southeast Guilford win over E.E. Smith on Saturday night in Fayetteville, the game is available now at GreensboroSports Radio.

Time now for us to stop calling them the SEG girls and now start referring to them as the Southeast Guilford women…Young ladies going for a 3-A State Basketball Title….

You had Kennedi Simmons with those 22 Falcon points, Kristen Roberts with the big 19, and Raven Preston with 10 pts., and that was followed by young freshman Sydney Roberts with 6 pts., Emilee Liggins scored 3 big points on a big SEG three, and another freshman, Jessica Hopkins chipped in two points and played some big-time dedicated “D” in this East Regional Final…Also nice job by the Roberts sisters, Kristen and Sydney combining for 9 assists, with 5 from Kristen, and 4 assists from Sydney….

Those three Fearless Freshmen were really turning up their games tonight with Preston, S. Roberts and Hopkins stepping Big-Time for Coach Rachel Clark’s Falcons..

In the second half, Simmons hit a huge three from the left corner, and she nailed two key free throws to help lock down the SEG victory, in the later stages of the 4th Q….I don’t know about you, but I have never seen anything quite like this from the SEG women’s basketball program…This had to be the BIGGEST victory in SEG girls/women’s basketball history…

With some great coaches over the years, in Jim Clontz, Shawyn Newton and Kim Furlough, what Coach Rachel Clark and her Falcons have done surpasses all of those outstanding Falcons from the past…

The time is now for SEG to go get that State Championship and then bring it back to Greensboro….SEG vs. Cuthbertson next Saturday afternoon at 5pm, in the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill……

Great job, Falcons and we know you are not done yet….Time now to go get that title…And with the composure we have been seeing from these Falcons and their veteran leaders like senior Kristen Roberts and junior Kennedi Simmons, the prize is in their eyes and all they have to do, is dig down deep and go get that Title….(The prize is in their eyes, and the ball tells no lies, surprise, surprise, surprise, it is now “Do or dies, you guys and girls/women.)

More coming a little later on, but I thought this might ‘wet your whistle’….Tonight’s SEG win over E.E. Smith, 62-59 was tied 9 times and there were 19 lead changes and many are already saying loud and clear, “this was the Biggest Win in Southeast Guilford Women’s Basketball History”….

So keep on saying it, but we want to hear you saying this again, next Saturay night, after a State Championship victory in Chapel Hill, over Cuthbertson….

Go Falcons and more notes on this game are on the way…

from Saturday:SEG women 62, E.E. Smith 59

Southwest Guilford men 88, Cox Mill 58

Bishop McGuinness 43, North Rowan 40

Burlington Williams 58, Eastern Alamance 49s

**********Here is your lineup for next the NCHSAA’s Championship Saturday on March 16:**********

(Guilford County Call:Walter M. Williams men vs. Southwest Guilford/Southeast Guilford women vs. Cuthbertson)

SEE ALL Below……….

Men’s

1-A

Henderson Collegiate vs. Bishop McGuinness

Dean E. Smith Center

March 16 at 2:30 pm

2-A

Farmville Central vs. Forest Hills

Reynolds Coliseum

March 16 at 7:30 pm

3-A

Walter M. Williams vs. Southwest Guilford

Dean E. Smith Center

March 16 at 7:30 pm

4-A

South Central vs. West Charlotte

Reynolds Coliseum

March 16 at 12 noon

Women’s

1-A

Pamlico County vs. East Surry

Dean E. Smith Center

March 16 at 12 noon

2-A

Farmville Central vs. Mountain Heritage

Reynolds Coliseum

March 16 at 5:00 pm

3-A

Southeast Guilford vs. Cuthbertson

Dean E. Smith Center

March 16 at 5:00 pm

4-A

Southeast Raleigh vs. West Forsyth

Reynolds Coliseum

March 16 at 2:30 pm