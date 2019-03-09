College Men’s Lacrosse Final – Shenandoah 18, Guilford 8

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Chris Baker and Michael Brooks both scored four goals and two assists in Shenandoah University’s 18-8 lacrosse win at Guilford College Saturday. The Hornets scored 10 second-half goals to secure the victory in both teams’ Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener.

Brooks and Baker both scored twice in the first 10 minutes as Shenandoah (5-1, 1-0 ODAC) raced to an early 4-1 advantage. Guilford got back to within 5-4 on Michael Hickner’s quick goal after winning the second-quarter face-off, but the Quakers drew no closer. The Hornets scored three of the next four goals and carried an 8-5 lead into halftime.

Eight different Hornets dent the twine in the second half as the visitors closed on a 7-1 run.

Ryan Schott finished with six points for Shenandoah on three goals and three assists. Andrew Shy won 12 face-offs and picked up a team-high five ground balls. Schott and Baker both added four ground balls. Goalie Michael Beutel made 10 stops and picked up three ground balls in the win.

Brennan Sweeney and Zach Berkowitz paced the Quakers’ offense with four points apiece. Sweeney scored three times and had one assist. Berkowitz tallied once and dished out three assists. Connor Sweeney added one goal and one assist. Guilford’s Connor Leamey won 8-of-12 draws and Hickner added four ground balls and nine face-off wins to his goal. Jack Rogers played over 55 minutes in goal and made 11 saves.

Coach Mark Crisco’s club hosts Westminster (Pa.) College Wednesday (3/13) at 5:00 p.m.