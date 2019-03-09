The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament continues today at the Greensboro Coliseum with Semifinal action:Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) leads her N.C. State Wolfpack against Louisville at 2:30pm
The ACC Women’s Basketball Saturday afternoon Semifinals showcase at the Greensboro Coliseum
12 NOON #5 Syracuse vs. #1 Notre Dame
2:30pm #3 N.C. State vs. #2 Louisville
N.C. State over Florida State on Friday night from www.gopack.com:
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The ninth-ranked and third-seeded NC State women’s basketball team (26-4) earned a hard-fought 69-62 victory over the 22nd-ranked and sixth-seeded Florida State Seminoles (23-8) Friday evening inside the Greensboro Coliseum in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 ACC Tournament.
NC State trailed 24-20 after the first quarter but responded well over the next 20 minutes, outscoring Florida State 30-15 during the second and third periods to take a 50-39 advantage into the final 10 minutes. The Seminoles remained within striking range and pulled within three points (65-62) with 37 seconds left in the game, but DD Rogers and Kai Crutchfield went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line down the stretch to earn the win.
Freshman Elissa Cunane, playing just a few miles from her hometown of Summerfield, N.C., scored a team-high 22 points on an efficient 8-of-13 success rate from the field. She also went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line and pulled down nine rebounds in 39 minutes of action. Rogers joined her in double figures with 16 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth career double-double, while Aislinn Konig (12 points) and Kiara Leslie (10) also contributed offensively.
