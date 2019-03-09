The “Mad Marchness” ramps up today with “Tournament Time” taking us to the NCHSAA Regional Finals:SWG-Cox Mill boys from Hickory and SEG-E.E. Smith girls from Fayetteville on GSOSports

**********Southwest Guilford boys at Noon and Southeast Guilford girls at 6pm**********

Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio with Kris Walser and Coach Marlon White

Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio with Don Tilley and our crew at Fayetteville State University

*****Also from the nearby area we have:*****

Across the state today as the NCHSAA is ready to play Regional Finals:

1A MEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 Washington County (26-1) vs. #2 Henderson Collegiate (30-2), 4:00 p.m.

Site: Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University, Greenville

West

#3 North Rowan (28-2) vs. #9 Bishop McGuinness (22-8), 6:00 p.m.

Site: Tarlton Complex, Catawba Valley Comm. College, Hickory

1A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 Pamlico County (27-2) vs. #2 East Carteret (22-3), 2:00 p.m.

Site: Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville

West

#1 East Surry (26-2) vs. #3 Murphy (26-4), 2:00 p.m.

Site: Shuford Gymnasium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

2A MEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 Farmville Central (30-0) vs. #2 Greene Central (23-7) 2:00 p.m.

Site: Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University, Greenville

West

#1 East Lincoln (29-2) vs. #2 Forest Hills (28-2), 12:00 p.m.

Site: Tarlton Complex, Catawba Valley Comm. College, Hickory

2A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 Farmville Central (26-0) vs. #3 Kinston (25-5), 12:00 p.m.

Site: Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University, Greenville

West

#1 Mountain Heritage (27-0) vs. #3 Forbush (27-3), 4:00 p.m.

Site: Shuford Gymnasium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

3A MEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#3 Eastern Alamance (29-1) vs. #4 Walter M. Williams (26-3), 4:00 p.m.

Site: Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville

West

#1 Southwest Guilford (30-0) vs. #2 Cox Mill (28-2), 12:00 p.m.

Site: Shuford Gymnasium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

3A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 E.E. Smith (30-1) vs. #2 Southeast Guilford (26-3), 6:00 p.m.

Site: Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville

West

#2 Freedom (30-1) vs. #4 Cuthbertson (28-3), 4:00 p.m.

Site: Tarlton Complex, Catawba Valley Comm. College, Hickory

4A MEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 Millbrook (27-1) vs. #3 South Central (28-1), 6:00 p.m.

Site: Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University, Greenville

West

#6 West Charlotte (24-6) vs. #9 R.J. Reynolds (22-6), 6:00 p.m.

Site: Shuford Gymnasium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

4A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#2 Southeast Raleigh (24-5) vs. #5 Cary (20-8), 12:00 p.m.

Site: Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville

West

#2 West Forsyth (25-3) vs. #4 Butler (28-2), 2:00 p.m.

Site: Tarlton Complex, Catawba Valley Comm. College, Hickory