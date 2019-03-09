The “Mad Marchness” ramps up today with “Tournament Time” taking us to the NCHSAA Regional Finals:SWG-Cox Mill boys from Hickory and SEG-E.E. Smith girls from Fayetteville on GSOSports
**********Southwest Guilford boys at Noon and Southeast Guilford girls at 6pm**********
3-A Boys:(Guilford County’s Southwest Guilford High School)
West
#1 Southwest Guilford (30-0) vs. #2 Cox Mill (28-2), 12:00 p.m.
Site: Shuford Gymnasium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory
Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio with Kris Walser and Coach Marlon White…Pregame around 11:30 and the the tip is set for high Noon…Be sure to Click On GreensboroSports Radio 2, when you get to the GreensboroSports Radio page…(Be sure to Click On GreensboroSports Radio 2.)
3-A Girls:(Guilford County’s Southeast Guilford High School)
East
#1 E.E. Smith (30-1) vs. #2 Southeast Guilford (26-3), 6:00 p.m.
Site: Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville
Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio with Don Tilley and our crew at Fayetteville State University….GreensboroSports Radio at 5:45 for SEG girls vs. E.E. Smith….Check out the games on GreensboroSports Radio….
*****Also from the nearby area we have:*****
1-A West Boys
#3 North Rowan (28-2) vs. #9 Bishop McGuinness (22-8), 6:00 p.m.
Site: Tarlton Complex, Catawba Valley Comm. College, Hickory
Across the state today as the NCHSAA is ready to play Regional Finals:
1A MEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS
East
#1 Washington County (26-1) vs. #2 Henderson Collegiate (30-2), 4:00 p.m.
Site: Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University, Greenville
West
1A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS
East
#1 Pamlico County (27-2) vs. #2 East Carteret (22-3), 2:00 p.m.
Site: Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville
West
#1 East Surry (26-2) vs. #3 Murphy (26-4), 2:00 p.m.
Site: Shuford Gymnasium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory
2A MEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS
East
#1 Farmville Central (30-0) vs. #2 Greene Central (23-7) 2:00 p.m.
Site: Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University, Greenville
West
#1 East Lincoln (29-2) vs. #2 Forest Hills (28-2), 12:00 p.m.
Site: Tarlton Complex, Catawba Valley Comm. College, Hickory
2A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS
East
#1 Farmville Central (26-0) vs. #3 Kinston (25-5), 12:00 p.m.
Site: Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University, Greenville
West
#1 Mountain Heritage (27-0) vs. #3 Forbush (27-3), 4:00 p.m.
Site: Shuford Gymnasium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory
3A MEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS
East
#3 Eastern Alamance (29-1) vs. #4 Walter M. Williams (26-3), 4:00 p.m.
Site: Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville
West
3A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS
East
West
#2 Freedom (30-1) vs. #4 Cuthbertson (28-3), 4:00 p.m.
Site: Tarlton Complex, Catawba Valley Comm. College, Hickory
4A MEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS
East
#1 Millbrook (27-1) vs. #3 South Central (28-1), 6:00 p.m.
Site: Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University, Greenville
West
#6 West Charlotte (24-6) vs. #9 R.J. Reynolds (22-6), 6:00 p.m.
Site: Shuford Gymnasium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory
4A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS
East
#2 Southeast Raleigh (24-5) vs. #5 Cary (20-8), 12:00 p.m.
Site: Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville
West
#2 West Forsyth (25-3) vs. #4 Butler (28-2), 2:00 p.m.
Site: Tarlton Complex, Catawba Valley Comm. College, Hickory
Andy Durham said,
Cox Mill 18, SWG 14 End of First Quarter
Andy Durham said,
Long injury timeout at Lenoir-Rhyne…Christian Martin, from Southwest Guilford, injured on a dunk attempt…Hit his head hard on the floor….
Andy Durham said,
Cox Mill up 19-18 with around 6:30 to go in the second quarter…Still in the injury timeout…
Andy Durham said,
20-19 Cox Mill with 5:54 to go 2nd Q…Game just resumed….
Andy Durham said,
23-21 Cox Mill…Now 25-23 Cox Mill…25-25 tied up…
SWG up 26-25 SWG 3:30 to go 2nd Q….
Andy Durham said,
Late second quarter 38-28 SWG in front….
Issue said,
Is there an issue with broadcast?
Andy Durham said,
45-30 SWG over Cox Mill 10 seconds left second quarter..
Andy Durham said,
It was gone for a few seconds but it is back…Just re-click on GreensboroSports Radio 2….
Do the re-start and you will have it..
Andy Durham said,
I lost it too, but did the re-start and got it right back…Right now in halftime break, SWG up 45-30…
Andy Durham said,
67-42 SWG with 2:20 to go 3rd Q….
Andy Durham said,
SWG 70, Cox Mill 47 as they head to the 4th and Final Quarter…
