Game Report on Bishop-North Rowan Boys Basketball:Let me tell you something bud, Budzinski and Ledbetter getting better and better for Bishop and with all of the Villains from “Villain Enterprises” pulling together, McGuinness is going for Men’s 1-A Basketball Title

Hickory, NC

Catawba Valley Community College

NCHSAA 1A West Regional Championship

Bishop 8 14 12 9 43 North Rowan 3 6 19 12 40

Bishop 43

Jake Ledbetter 16

Andrew Budzinski 11

Cameron Caroway 8

Mac McAlhany 6

Ty Cressman 2

North Rowan

Dayjuwon Cooke 13

Derrick Page 13

Brevin Goodlett 8

Quinton Smith 4

Zoy Davis 2

Bishop 23-8

North Rowan 28-3

Bishop McGuinness took on North Rowan for the West Regional Championship at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, NC on Saturday night. The Villains ultimately prevailed after a gritty team effort across the board. Jake Ledbetter led all scorers with 16 and junior Andrew Budzinski notched 11 of his own. Mac McAlhany and Jake Ledbetter combined to go 4/4 from the foul line in the final minute to seal a Villains Victory. Bishop will face Henderson Collegiate in the NCHSAA 1A State Championship next Saturday at the Dean Dome in Chapel Hill.

Courtesy of Kaleb Money

Bishop McGuinness High School

Varsity Boy’s Basketball Assistant Coach