Game Report on East Forsyth-Mount Tabor Baseball:East Forsyth Eagles Blows Out Mount Tabor Thanks to Big Fourth Inning

East Forsyth Eagles Blows Out Mount Tabor Thanks to Big Fourth Inning

East Forsyth 11, Mount Tabor 1…5 Innings

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E MNTB 0 0 1 0 0 X X 1 5 3 ESTF 0 2 1 6 2 X X 11 11 2

East:Rivers, Hutchens and Fish with 2 hits each…Fish for East with 4 RBI…Robinson, May and Isaac from East, with 3 Quality at Bats….

WP:Calloway with 3 K’s and 11 first-pitch strikes….