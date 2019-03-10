Game Report on East Forsyth-Mount Tabor Baseball:East Forsyth Eagles Blows Out Mount Tabor Thanks to Big Fourth Inning
East Forsyth 11, Mount Tabor 1…5 Innings
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E MNTB 0 0 1 0 0 X X 1 5 3 ESTF 0 2 1 6 2 X X 11 11 2
East:Rivers, Hutchens and Fish with 2 hits each…Fish for East with 4 RBI…Robinson, May and Isaac from East, with 3 Quality at Bats….
WP:Calloway with 3 K’s and 11 first-pitch strikes….
