Game Report on Southwest Guilford-Cox Mill Boys Basketball:SWG Cowboys rally after losing Christian Martin to injury and run Cox Mill out of the building, with Turner, Pettiford, the two Langleys and Miles Taylor all going the extra mile, and now on to the NCHSAA 3-A State Title Game

The Cowboys headed over to Lenoir-Rhyne to square off in the highly anticipated Western Regional Championship Game.

The Cowboys of Southwest faced a very tall task in the Chargers of Cox Mill. The two-time defending 3A State Champions earned their berth in this game by defeating Erwin, Concord, Mount Tabor, and Freedom. Southwest got here by virtue of victories over Watauga, Parkland, Southern Guilford, and Charlotte Catholic. This has been the matchup that most people had predicted would happen since the season began. Playing in front of a sellout crowd, these two great programs went at each other.

Both teams came out maybe a little overhyped as both teams were off on the first few field goal attempts. The Cowboys struck first going up 2-0 at the 7:22 mark. It took roughy a minute, but a pair of free throws for the Chargers tied the game up at the 6:13 point. The teams traded baskets once again and it was 4-4 at the 5:30 mark. The Cowboys knocked in a three pointer to go up 7-4, but the back and forth battle was still barely starting. A 7-0 run by Cox Mill pushed them ahead at 11-7 at the 3:02 point. The Cowboys responded well with a 5-0 spurt of their own to reclaim the lead at 12-11 with 2:19 to play. The Chargers are champions for a reason, and they closed the first quarter with a solid 7-2 run and the frame ended with the Chargers up 18-14.

Southwest opened the scoring of the second stanza with a three pointer to make it 18-17, a steal and a lay in and it was 19-18 just like that for the Cowboys. The Chargers stopped the dry spell with a basket to reclaim the lead at 20-19. Then, at the 5:54 mark following a steal, Southwest’s Christian Martin went up for a dunk and slipped off the rim and was unable to brace himself and landed awkwardly on the floor. It was one of the scariest moments and scenes for this coach that we’ve ever seen. The sellout crowd went silent. As Christian was receiving medical attention and support both teams came together in solidarity at midcourt and prayed.

Roughly 20 minutes later both teams were given a few minutes to warm back up. It would be difficult to shake off what had just happened to their team captain. When play resumed both teams were ice cold from the floor. Ultimately it was the Cowboys that broke the trend first and reclaimed the lead at 21-20 with 5:01 to go. The Chargers got a 3 point play to go back in front at 23-21, but Southwest tied it back up on the next trip to make it 23 apiece. Cox Mill then came back down and took their last lead of the night with a basket to go up 25-23 with 3:47 to go in the half. It was all Southwest from there. A tough 3 point play by Keyshaun Langley put the Cowboys up for good at 26-25 at the 3:35 mark. The swarming defense caused another turnover and it was 28-25. Another stop and score and it was off to the races, 30-25. It was a trend that has been all season long, and kept going in this game. The red hot Jayden Turner kept nailing the door shut on the Chargers in the first half as it closed with the Cowboys surging ahead 45-30.

The onslaught continued. a 5-0 spurt to start the second half pushed the lead to 50-30 at the 7:20 mark. The Cowboys maintained a stranglehold on the game throughout the frame. The margin peaked at 27 in the third quarter, and Cox Mill never really threatened and the frame ended at 70-47.

The final quarter was the same story all season. Suffocating defense that forced bad decisions and even worse shot selection out of frustration. The Cowboys historic romp through the regular season and playoffs added one more impressive chapter with a 88-58 thrashing of the nationally ranked Cox Mill Chargers.

These outstanding two time defending state champion Chargers had an amazing run and played well. But like most opponents this season, they just couldn’t maintain against the suffocating defense of the Cowboys. The Chargers were led by Wendell Moore Jr’s 19 points.

Southwest played inspired ball for their quiet leader and captain in Christian Martin. Some great numbers for the game were: Jayden Turner with (29, 6 Stls, 5 Rebs, 2 Blks, Ast), Joel Pettiford with (14, Blk, 7 Rebs), Keyshaun Langley with (13, 7 Asts, 2 Rebs, Blk, Stl), Miles Taylor with (12, 3 Rebs, Ast, Stl). Kobe Langley also had a great showing with (8, 12 Asts, 7 Rebs, 3 Stls, Blk).

Southwest wins the Western Regional Championship for the second time in 3 seasons and stay perfect at 31-0.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Cox Mill 18 12 17 11 58 Southwest 14 31 25 18 88

Cox Mill (28-3)

Wendell Moore 19

Khalid Davis 10

Wesley Poindexter 3

Hunter Sedergen 2

Cody Cline 5

Jaquava Propst 8

Caleb Stone-Carrawell 11

Southwest (31-0)

Keyshaun Langley 13, 7 Asts, 2 Rebs, Blk, Stl

Kobe Langley 8, 12 Asts, 7 Rebs, 3 Stls, Blk

Milli Huggins 2, Ast, Reb

Cameron Thompson 3 Rebs

Jayden Turner 29, 6 Stls, 5 Rebs, 2 Blks, Ast

Christian Martin 3, Reb, Stl

Nysiek Walcott Ast

Joel Pettiford 14, Blk, 7 Rebs

Miles Taylor 12, 3 Rebs, Ast, Stl

Aamaj Platt 2, 2 Rebs, Ast

Jeremy Mull 5

Rodney Scott 2 Asts, Stl

Courtesy of Southwest Guilford assistant coach Greg Vlazny