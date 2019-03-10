Greensboro College Pride Baseball Drops Series Opener Against Pfeiffer 4-2

Pride Drops Series Opener Against Pfeiffer 4-2

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College baseball team dropped the opening game of a three-game USA South Athletic Conference series against the Falcons of Pfeiffer University Sunday 4-2.

Pfeiffer took a 4-0 lead into the bottom half of the fifth inning before Greensboro got on the board for the first time.

Scotty McGuire singled to lead off the inning before advancing into scoring position on single to left center field by Tyler Price.

After advancing to third on a double play by Dalton Tassinari, McGuire came across the plate on a single by Brayden King.

With the Pride trailing 4-1 in the sixth, Cameron Peters hit a RBI double to center field to bring Greensboro to within two runs but they were not able to get any closer, falling by the 4-2 margin.

King finished with a team-leading two hits while Peters, McGuire, and Price each had one.

Will Hicks was credited with the loss after allowing four runs over 4 2/3 innings. Tyler Watson pitched 3 1/3 inning of two hit baseball before giving way the Chenzo Scanio.

The Pride and the Falcons will close out the three-game set with a doubleheader Monday beginning at 2 p.m.

For more information on Greensboro College baseball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.