Greensboro College Pride Softball Rebounds From Game One Loss To Split Doubleheader With Roanoke

Pride Softball Rebounds From Game One Loss To Split Doubleheader With Roanoke

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

ROANOKE, Va. – The Greensboro College softball team split a doubleheader with the Maroons of Roanoke College Sunday.

Roanoke won Game 1 by a 5-3 score before the Pride rebounded with a 6-5 win in Game 2.

Game One

Roanoke took a 3-0 lead into the fourth inning before Maddy Wetherholt pulled the Pride to within one with a two RBI single to right field, plating Daisy Martin and Jordan Deaton.

However, Roanoke would get two more runs in the bottom half of the inning to extend their lead to 5-2 before Deaton plated Macy Brewer for the game’s final run in the fifth with a single down the right field line.

Cassie Collins had a team leading two hits in the loss while Wetherholt was credited with the loss.

Game Two

Greensboro was able to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Deaton single to left center field before Regan Lockwood plated Deaton from second with single of her own to give the Pride a 2-0 lead.

However, Roanoke was able to score three runs over the next two innings and took a 3-1 lead into the seventh.

In the top half of the seventh, Allyson Loy and Collins both had RBI hits while Loy and Macey Brewer scored on a pair of Maroon errors to give the Pride a 6-3 lead.

Roanoke would then add two runs in the bottom half but Greensboro was able to hold on for the one-run victory.

Deaton went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Pride offensive attack while Cheyanne Cox earned the win in the pitching circle.

The Pride will return to action Tuesday when they open USA South Athletic Conference play at North Carolina Wesleyan College.