Greensboro College Softball Records Second Consecutive Doubleheader Sweep

Softball Records Second Consecutive Doubleheader Sweep

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Greensboro College softball team swept the Knights of Southern Virginia University in a cold non-conference doubleheader Saturday.

Greensboro took the open game 6-2 before sailing to a 12-2 victory, in five innings, in the nightcap.

Game One

Southern Virginia took a 1-0 lead into the fourth inning before Daisy Martin hit a triple to plate Jordan Deaton and Allyson Loy to give Greensboro a 2-1 lead.

The Pride then got another run when Jessica Freeze perfectly placed a sacrifice bunt to the Knights pitcher to score Martin.

With Greensboro leading 3-1 in the fifth, Deaton added to her RBI total as she hit a single to score Caroline Stanley, extending the Pride lead to 4-1.

Greensboro then scored the game’s final two runs in the sixth as Loy and Martin both tallied RBI singles.

Loy and Martin both finished with a game-high three hits while Stanley, Deaton, and Lilly Baucom had one hit.

Kelsey Swaim was credited with the win after pitching the first four innings and struck out two Knights. Maddy Wetherholt pitched the final three innings.

Game Two

Stanley scored the game’s first run on a Knights error before Cheyanne Cox plated Martin with a single to give Greensboro a 2-0 lead after one inning.

The Pride was able to extend their lead to 3-0 on a RBI double by Deaton before Hunter McMillion hit a three-run homerun in the third to push the lead to 6-0.

However, Greensboro was not done scoring in the inning as Stanley hits a two-run homerun before Loy scored on a wild pitch to make the score 9-0.

Martin once again added to the Greensboro lead with a RBI double before the Knights made the score 10-2 with a two-run homerun of their own in the fourth.

Greensboro then scored the game’s final two runs in the fifth to secure the 10-run victory.

McMillion went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Pride while Cox, who was credited with her third win of the season, recorded two hits.

The Pride will return to action Sunday when they travel to Roanoke College. For more information on Greensboro College softball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.