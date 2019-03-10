Hi-Toms Novant Health Free Baseball Clinic Postponed to Sunday, March 31 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Due to field conditions, our Novant Health Free Baseball Clinic has been postponed to Sunday, March 31 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. We apologize for the inconvenience. Sign ups will remain open until that date.

If you’ve already registered and are able to attend, there is no need to register again! If you’ve already registered and are not able to attend, please email John Thomas at john@hitoms.com.