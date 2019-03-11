Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball for Today(3/11/19):SWG baseball at Western Guilford could be your “Game of the Day”
Baseball Today:
Caldwell Academy(1-0) at Gaston Christian(0-0) 4pm
Southwest Guilford(2-1) at Western Guilford(3-0) 7pm
WS Reynolds(1-1) at Grimsley(2-2) 7pm
Asheboro(1-2) at Eastern Guilford(1-3) 7pm
Vandalia Christian School(0-1) at Tabernacle Christian(0-0) TBA
Softball Today:
Union Grove Christian(0-0) at High Point Christian Academy(0-1) 4:30pm
Southwest Guilford(1-2) at Western Guilford(3-0)
North Forsyth(2-0) at Grimsley(0-2) 6pm
*****Lots of games on the schedule for Tuesday/tomorrow.*****
