Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball for Today(3/11/19):SWG baseball at Western Guilford could be your “Game of the Day”

Baseball Today:

Caldwell Academy(1-0) at Gaston Christian(0-0) 4pm

Southwest Guilford(2-1) at Western Guilford(3-0) 7pm

WS Reynolds(1-1) at Grimsley(2-2) 7pm

Asheboro(1-2) at Eastern Guilford(1-3) 7pm

Vandalia Christian School(0-1) at Tabernacle Christian(0-0) TBA

Softball Today:

Union Grove Christian(0-0) at High Point Christian Academy(0-1) 4:30pm

Southwest Guilford(1-2) at Western Guilford(3-0)

North Forsyth(2-0) at Grimsley(0-2) 6pm

*****Lots of games on the schedule for Tuesday/tomorrow.*****