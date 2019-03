Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 3/11-3/16/19:Busy week for Eastern Guilford Athletics

03/11/19 Monday Golf V Boys A 4:00 PM Conference Match hosted by Williams Alamance Country Club

03/11/19 Monday Baseball JV Boys H 4:30 PM Asheboro High School EG Baseball Field

03/11/19 Monday Tennis V Boys A 4:30 PM Southern Alamance

03/11/19 Monday Soccer V Girls A 6:00 PM Walter Williams High School

03/11/19 Monday Softball V Girls H 6:00 PM Asheboro High School EG Softball Field

03/11/19 Monday Lacrosse V Boys H 6:00 PM Parkland High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

03/11/19 Monday Baseball V Boys H 7:00 PM Asheboro High School EG Baseball Field

03/12/19 Tuesday Golf V Boys H 4:00 PM Non-Conference Multi-Team Match hosted by EG vs. SWG, McMichael, Rockingham Stoney Creek Golf Course

03/12/19 Tuesday N/A 4:15 PM Spring Sport Pictures- M. Golf, W. Soccer, Lacrosse

03/12/19 Tuesday Tennis V Boys A 4:30 PM Walter Williams High School Burlington Tennis Center

03/12/19 Tuesday Track V Boys-Girls H 4:30 PM Conference Meet vs. Williams, SW Randolph, SG hosted by EG Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

03/13/19 Wednesday Baseball JV Boys A 4:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High

03/13/19 Wednesday Tennis V Boys H 4:30 PM Southern Guilford High School EGHS Tennis Courts

03/13/19 Wednesday Baseball V Boys A 6:00 PM Postponed to 3/21/2019 Eastern Alamance High School Endowment Game

03/13/19 Wednesday Softball V Girls A 6:00 PM Northeast Senior High School

03/13/19 Wednesday Lacrosse V Boys H 6:00 PM Atkins High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

03/13/19 Wednesday Baseball V Boys A 7:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High

03/14/19 Thursday Cheerleading V Girls A TBA Nationals in Myrtle Beach

03/14/19 Thursday Cheerleading JV Girls A TBA Nationals in Myrtle Beach

03/14/19 Thursday Golf V Boys H 4:00 PM Multi-team match hosted by EG vs. WG and NWG Stoney Creek Golf Course

03/14/19 Thursday N/A 4:15 PM Spring Sport Pictures- Men’s Tennis, Track, Baseball, Softball

03/14/19 Thursday Soccer V Girls H 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

03/15/19 Friday Cheerleading V Girls A TBA Nationals in Myrtle Beach

03/15/19 Friday Cheerleading JV Girls A TBA Nationals in Myrtle Beach

03/15/19 Friday Baseball JV Boys H 4:30 PM Southeast Guilford High School EG Baseball Field

03/15/19 Friday Softball V Girls H 6:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School EG Softball Field

03/15/19 Friday Lacrosse V Boys H 6:00 PM Wesleyan Christian Academy Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

03/15/19 Friday Baseball V Boys H 7:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School EG Baseball Field

03/16/19 Saturday Cheerleading V Girls A TBA Nationals in Myrtle Beach

03/16/19 Saturday Cheerleading JV Girls A TBA Nationals in Myrtle Beach

03/17/19 Sunday Cheerleading V Girls A TBA Nationals in Myrtle Beach

03/17/19 Sunday Cheerleading JV Girls A TBA Nationals in Myrtle Beach