Hayley Barber(Northwest Guilford HS) and Lauren Carter(Southwest Guilford HS) receive Big South All-Conference honors

Barber and Carter for Campbell University come up BIG in the Big South Conference…..

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Junior Hayley Barber(Northwest Guilford High School) was tabbed Honorable Mention All-Conference, while rookies Lauren Carter(Southwest Guilford High School) and Shy Tuelle have been named to the Big South All-Freshman Team, as announced by the league office on Monday. Barber also represented CU on the All-Academic Team.

In conference games, Barber averaged 9.8 points, 2.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. She finished tied for 14th in the conference with a 2.6 assists per game average and she owned the 11th-best free throw percentage at .728 (75-for-103). Barber also ranked in the top-15 in three-point field goals made per game (1.3).

Barber(NWG), a junior guard, entered the 2018-19 season with just four double-digit scoring performances. Following an 11-point outing at Charleston Southern (Jan. 10), her first double-digit performance since March 4, 2017, her freshman season, she went on to reach double-figures five more times.

The Summerfield, N.C. native scored a career-high 22 points at Radford on Feb. 23, which included a 6-for-10 effort from beyond the arc, the most three pointers made by a Camel in a single game this season.

For the second-straight season, the Camels had two rookies – Carter(SWG) and Tuelle – named to the Big South All-Freshman Team; last year, Kyra Davis and Ashlyn Hampton received the merit.

Carter, a High Point, N.C. native reached double-figures 11 times during her rookie season and averaged 9.5 points per contest. In overall scoring, she ranked second among Big South freshmen and 18th overall. She was one of 14 Big South players to send back 20 or more shots, ranking her 14th in the league with 20 blocks, third among rookies.

Carter was named Big South Freshman of the Week (once this season after scoring 29 points across CU’s two games that week. She tied career-high with 16 points at Radford before scoring a team-high 13 points in Campbell’s 52-51 win over Charleston Southern.

The freshman guard helped CU win the FIU Thanksgiving Tournament, earning All-Tournament honors. She scored 18 points across Campbell’s two tournament games, including a 10-point outing in the championship game against FIU.