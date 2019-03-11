High School Baseball and Softball Tonight Finals:WG baseball tops SWG 8-3, and Hornets improve to (4-0) for 2019/More scores on the way

BASEBALL FINALS

Baseball final from Western Guilford’s Brett Stell Stadium:

Western Guilford 8, Southwest Guilford 3

WG(4-0)/SWG(2-2)

WP:Clay Dilday and for WG Nick Thompson finished the game…In the Top of the 3rd Inning, Dilday worked out of a big jam and left two key SWG Cowboy runners on base…

LP:Easton Morgan

For the game Western Guilford with 8 runs, on 9 hits and 0 errors, while SWG scored 3 runs on 6 hits and the Cowboys committed 1 error…

The time of game was 2:13…..SWG grabbed an early 1-0 lead and then the WG bats woke up and the WG offense went to work behind big hits from Trevor Glisson, Robbie Boyd, Jake Sindal, Nathan Fury, Caleb Carden, Dilday and others…Dilday worked the first five innings and then Johnson came in and finished things off for the WG Hornets…The game was WG 8-1 going to the sixth inning and Thompson gave up two runs, before he settled down and closed out the Cowboys and he killed their rally….

Final again, WG 8, SWG 3….We will be looking to add more numbers to this recap….

Got us a nice Box Score roundup on that WG-SWG game:

Winning Pitcher

Clay Dilday – 5 IP 6 K

Jake Sindhal 2-2 3B, 2B 3 RBIs 2 Runs

Trevor Glisson 2-2 2B, RBI, 2 Runs

Nathan Fury 2-3 Run scored

Caleb Carden 1-2 RBI 2 Runs

WG is now 4-0

Next game, Tuesday home against High point Central

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD VARSITY (3) AT WESTERN VARSITY 2019 (8)

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD V AB R H BI WESTERN VARSITY 2019 AB R H BI Joe Specht 4 1 1 0 Nathan Fury 3 1 2 0 Isaiah Hairston 3 0 1 0 Clay Dilday 4 1 1 0 Jaxson Rauber 2 1 1 0 Caleb Carden 2 1 1 1 Jacob Schaefer 3 0 0 0 Trevor Glisson 2 2 2 1 Eli Mills 4 0 1 1 Jake Sindahl 2 2 2 3 Luke Johnson 2 0 0 0 Robbie Boyd 3 0 1 1 Easton Morgan 3 0 0 0 Josh Nichols 3 0 0 0 Brandon Cecilio 2 0 0 0 Nick Thompson 2 0 0 0 Hunter Whitten 2 1 1 0 Cooper Speight 1 0 0 0 Josh Turner 2 1 0 0 TOTALS 25 3 5 1 TOTALS 24 8 9 6

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD VARSITY 100 000 2 -- 3 WESTERN VARSITY 2019 010 340 x -- 8

LOB–SOUTHWEST GUILFORD VARSITY 8, WESTERN VARSITY 2019 3.

ERR–Isaiah Hairston, Jake Sindahl, Josh Nichols. 2B–Isaiah

Hairston, Jake Sindahl, Trevor Glisson. 3B–Jake Sindahl.

HBP–Nathan Fury. SACB–Jake Sindahl. SB–Easton Morgan,

Jake Sindahl.

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD VARSITY IP H R ER BB SO HR Easton Morgan 4.33 7 6 5 1 2 0 Jacob Schaefer 1.67 2 2 2 2 1 0 WESTERN VARSITY 2019 Clay Dilday 5.00 4 1 1 5 6 0 Nick Thompson 2.00 1 2 0 2 3 0

SO–Isaiah Hairston, Hunter Whitten, Jacob Schaefer (2), Eli

Mills, Easton Morgan (2), Brandon Cecilio (2), Robbie Boyd,

Nathan Fury, Josh Turner. BB–Isaiah Hairston, Hunter

Whitten, Jaxson Rauber (2), Luke Johnson, Jacob Schaefer,

Brandon Cecilio, Trevor Glisson, Caleb Carden, Nick

Thompson.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E L Southwest Guilford Varsity 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 5 1 8 Western Varsity 2019 0 1 0 3 4 0 - 8 9 2 3

More Baseball Finals

Eastern Guilford 2, Asheboro 1

EG(2-3)/Asheboro(1-3)

Grimsley 11, WS Reynolds 6

Grimsley(3-2)/WSR(1-2)

Grimsley defeated HP Central, 9-0, in men’s tennis…

Gaston Christian 2, Caldwell Academy 0

Gaston(1-0)/Caldwell(1-1)

SOFTBALL TONIGHT:

Southwest Guilford 16, Western Guilford 0

SWG(2-2)/WG(3-1)

North Forsyth at Grimsley POSTPONED

Union Grove Christian 18, High Point Christian Academy 14

Union Grove(1-0)/HPCA(0-2)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E UGCHS 3 2 3 0 2 5 3 18 - - HPCA 6 5 1 1 0 1 0 14 - -

Baseball Today:

Vandalia Christian School(0-1) at Tabernacle Christian(0-0) TBA

Softball Today:

All games reported…..