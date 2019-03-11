Keeping these men in our thoughts and prayers:Sometimes life can be hanging in the balance and sometimes life can just seem unbalanced

We have to keep on keeping these men in our thoughts and prayers…

And we don’t have much as far as updates go, but you have these three on the list, and we need to keep them on there…

Sincere Davis, Page High School, still in the hospital here in Greensboro, with the gunshot wound to the head and his condition has stayed about the same from what we have been hearing and it is not a good situation, but here’s hoping there will be more improvement this week, for #26 from the Pirates, Sincere Davis..

Christian Martin, Southwest Guilford High School, still in the hospital in Hickory, after suffering a severe concussion during last Saturday afternoon’s NCHSAA basketball game, with SWG vs. Cox Mill and here’s hoping Christian Martin will continue to recover, and that he will be able to leave the hospital this week…From what we have been hearing, he has been showing many signs of improvement, but not out of the woods yet…Christian Martin, working his way back home…

Lindley Ivey, from Page High School, still in the hospital in Greensboro and in the same hospital as Sincere Davis, and Mr. Ivey, the current Page HS assistant Athletic Director and long-time organizer with the Shrine Bowl Football Games of the Carolinas, Lindley suffered a brain aneurysm last week….Lindley Ivey, a Northeast Guilford graduate needs your thoughts and prayers at this time too….

For Sincere Davis and Lindley Ivey, life hanging in the balance and for Christian Martin right now, everything just seems unbalanced….

Keep these three in your thoughts and prayers this week, and if we get any updates, we will try and let you know, right here…..