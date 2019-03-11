Randall Diabe(Dudley HS) Southern Conference Wrestling Champion in the 197 pound weight class:Diabe has qualified for the NCAA Wrestling Tournament
from APP State Wrestling on Twitter:
AppState Wrestling
@AppWrestling
Randall Diabe(Dudley High School) claims a 5-4 decision and is an automatic NCAA qualifier as the SoCon champ at 197 pounds!
