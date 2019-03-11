Southern Alamance High School Spring Sports Update

SOFTBALL

1. The game on 3/8 @ Asheboro was suspended in 4.2 innings … this game will resume on Wednesday, March 13th @ 6pm

2. The game on 3/13 vs Chatham Central will now be played on Thursday, March 14th JV @ 4:30 and V @ 6:30 @ SA

BASEBALL

1. The rain out game vs Asheboro on 3/8 @ SA will now be played on Wednesday, March 13th @ 4:30 and 7 still @ SA

SOCCER

1. Due to Asheboro having a conflict – The match will be moved from 3/13/19 to Thursday, March 14th @ 5 & 6:30