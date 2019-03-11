Southern Alamance High School Spring Sports Update

Posted by Press Release on March 11, 2019 at 11:56 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

SOFTBALL
1. The game on 3/8 @ Asheboro was suspended in 4.2 innings … this game will resume on Wednesday, March 13th @ 6pm
2. The game on 3/13 vs Chatham Central will now be played on Thursday, March 14th JV @ 4:30 and V @ 6:30 @ SA

BASEBALL
1. The rain out game vs Asheboro on 3/8 @ SA will now be played on Wednesday, March 13th @ 4:30 and 7 still @ SA

SOCCER
1. Due to Asheboro having a conflict – The match will be moved from 3/13/19 to Thursday, March 14th @ 5 & 6:30

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top