The HiToms High School Classic is less than a week away:SWG vs. Ragsdale/Wheatmore vs. Ledford/East Forsyth vs. Randleman

The HiToms are hosting their High School Classic, featuring six top area baseball programs, on Saturday, March 16th!

HiToms High School Classic Coming Up Saturday – Change Made to Original Schedule

Six area baseball teams will descend upon Finch Field to take part in the HiToms High School Classic Saturday, March 16.

The varsity baseball teams from East Forysth, Ledford, Ragsdale, Randleman, Southwest Guilford, and Wheatmore will take part in the six-team showcase, designed to bring a day of quality baseball to the greater High Point-Thomasville area.

“We’re thrilled to have six high school baseball programs of such quality joining us at Finch Field,” said HiToms broadcasting and digital media director John Thomas. “High school baseball is so important to us – dozens of local players participate in our American Legion program every year. We want to continue to show our commitment to baseball at our area at this level.”

Finch Field is no stranger to hosting events like this. The HiToms announced last week that the organization was awarded the 2019 North Carolina Junior American Legion State Tournament after hosting the 2018 Senior Legion State Tournament.

The HiToms also serve as a regular host of the Central Carolina 2A Conference Tournament.

“Our mission is to grow the game of baseball however we can,” Thomas said. “Hosting events like this year-round is a significant part of how we do that.”

Tickets for the High School Classic will be $7 and will be sold at the gate. Tickets will be good for admission to all three games.

NOTE: A change has been made to the original schedule – the matchup between Southwest Guilford and Ragsdale will now lead off the day at 10:00 Saturday morning. Wheatmore and Ledford will still be featured in game two of the day, beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. East Forsyth and Randleman will close out the day in game three, set to start at approximately 4:00 p.m.

