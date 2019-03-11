Vote Jayden Turner(Southwest Guilford High School) for the USA Today Super Top 25 Star:Who was the Super 25 Top Star this week?(Time to vote for Jayden Turner and let the people know!!!!!)

Jayden Turner with 29 points, five rebounds and six steals for Southwest Guilford HS, in the SWG Cowboys 88-58 win over the Cox Mill Chargers…

CLICK HERE and you are voting for the USA Today Top 25 Star from last week’s high school boys basketball games across the USA and here is how the ballot looks for this week….

Doug Edert, Bergen Catholic (N.J.): Had 19 points and four rebounds in 78-61 win over Camden Catholic for the Non-Public A title on March 90.16%2 votes

Ahmadu Sarnor, Ranney (N.J.): Dropped 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 56-50 win over Roselle Catholic for Non-Public B title on March 90.24%3 votes

Lucas Monroe, Abington (Pa.): Tied for a team-high with 24 points in 69-44 PIAA Class 6A First Round win over Cumberland Valley on March 936.47%454 votes

Maceo Austin, Kennedy Catholic (Pa.): Had a team-high 21 points in 55-28 win over Fox Chapel on March 90%0 votes

Jayden Turner, Southwest Guilford (N.C.): Posted 29 points, five rebounds and six steals in the Cowboys' 88-58 romping of then No. 12 Cox Mill on March 953.82%670 votes

VOTE HERE

Day’Ron Sharpe, South Central (N.C.): Posted 26 points and 16 rebounds in the Falcons’ 70-50 win over then No. 24 Millbrook on March 90.08%1 vote

Jace Howard, University School (Fla.): Posted 17 points in the Sharks’ 72-46 state title win over Andrew Jackson (Miami) on March 91.77%22 votes

C.J. Smith, Mansfield Timberview (Texas): Earned state title game MVP honors, leading the Wolves past San Antonio Wagner, 77-64, scoring 24 points in his high school swan song on March 92.41%30 votes

Trey Phipps, Booker T. Washington (Tulsa): Scored a career-high 42 points leading Booker T. Washington past defending Oklahoma champion Putnam City North, 82-70 on March 70.8%10 votes

Christopher Speller, Rangeview (Colo.): Led team with 17 points as the Raiders rolled past top-seed Chaparral, 61-47, capping a 19-game winning streak on March 90%0 votes

KJ Martin, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.): Posted 23 points and 12 rebounds in a championship victory over Sheldon (Sacramento, Calif.) on March 90.08%1 vote

Dain Dainja, Park Center, Brooklyn Park, Minn.: Dainja scored 29 points in a 90-50 playoff win on March 6 over Irondale (New Brighton, Minn.)4.02%50 votes

Justin Harmon, Curie, Chicago: He scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Curie escaped Whitney Young (Chicago) 53-51 on March 80.08%1 vote

Javohn Garcia, Pickerington Central, Ohio: He scored 14 points and snagged three steals to help his team win the Division I District Final over Reynoldsburg (Ohio) 50-49 on March 90.08%1 vote

Southwest Guilford Cowboys now ranked in the USA Today Top 25 Boys High School Basketball Poll:

HC @guyshavers and @SWCowboys_Athl are now ranked in @usatodayhss Top 25 HS poll coming in at No. 22. They are 31-0 and face Burlington Williams this Saturday in 3A State Championship Game. @WFMY @WFMYhss….from Brian Hall at WFMY News 2 Sports on Twitter….